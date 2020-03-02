Monday, 02 March 2020

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes the village magazine, has awarded £12,250 in grants and financial support to community causes in the past year.

The biggest contributions were £3,000 to the Gap Festival, which will take place in June, and the same amount to the organ restoration fund at St Thomas’s Church in Goring.

It also gave the Goring Gap in Bloom committee £2,250 towards plants and equipment to enhance entrances to the town, helping it to win gold in the national competition.

Another £4,000 went to good causes in Streatley.

The money was from the surplus generated by the magazine, which is produced by volunteers.

