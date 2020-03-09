Monday, 09 March 2020

Help cadets

VOLUNTEERS are needed to help run the Henley Air Cadets.

The unit is based in Friday Street and meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 7.30pm to 9.30pm and some weekends.

Helpers are given training. For more information, email  develop.tvw@air
cadets.org

