Help cadets

A COMMUNITY bus service based in Goring covered ... [more]
Monday, 09 March 2020
VOLUNTEERS are needed to help run the Henley Air Cadets.
The unit is based in Friday Street and meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 7.30pm to 9.30pm and some weekends.
Helpers are given training. For more information, email develop.tvw@air
cadets.org
09 March 2020
Girl, five, makes catwalk debut at London Fashion Week
A GIRL from Sonning Common has made her catwalk ... [more]
University student collects old bikes to help communities in Africa
A STUDENT from Sonning Common is collecting ... [more]
