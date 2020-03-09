Amateur army

A COMMUNITY bus service based in Goring covered ... [more]
Monday, 09 March 2020
A TALK on the amateur soldiering tradition in Britain and the Commonwealth will be given at Woodcote village hall on April 8 at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm).
Historian and author Gary Sheffield will look at the significance of “part- time” service in the Boer War and two world wars and its impact on wider society.
The talk has been organised by the British Modern Military History Society. Entry is £8 and places must be booked at bmmhs.org
09 March 2020
More News:
Girl, five, makes catwalk debut at London Fashion Week
A GIRL from Sonning Common has made her catwalk ... [more]
University student collects old bikes to help communities in Africa
A STUDENT from Sonning Common is collecting ... [more]
POLL: Have your say