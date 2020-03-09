Monday, 09 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Amateur army

A TALK on the amateur soldiering tradition in Britain and the Commonwealth will be given at Woodcote village hall on April 8 at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm).

Historian and author Gary Sheffield will look at the significance of “part- time” service in the Boer War and two world wars and its impact on wider society.

The talk has been organised by the British Modern Military History Society. Entry is £8 and places must be booked at bmmhs.org

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33