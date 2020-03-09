Amateur army

A TALK on the amateur soldiering tradition in Britain and the Commonwealth will be given at Woodcote village hall on April 8 at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm).

Historian and author Gary Sheffield will look at the significance of “part- time” service in the Boer War and two world wars and its impact on wider society.

The talk has been organised by the British Modern Military History Society. Entry is £8 and places must be booked at bmmhs.org