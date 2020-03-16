THE subject of the February talk to the History of Reading Society was “Old Redlands Estate or Shackel’s Fields” and the speaker was Keith Jerrome.

Keith is an enthusiastic local historian and is currently researching people buried in paupers’ plots at the old Reading Cemetery.

The Reading suburb known as Redlands acquired its name from the Red Lane, the rough dirt track that ran from the London Road towards Shinfield.

The Redlands estate is located south-east of Reading town centre and occupies a roughly square site that spreads south from London Road.

The landscape gently cascades downhill from the ridge at Shinfield Road northwards towards the River Kennet.

It is predominantly urban in character and the principal green space is the playing field at Reading School.

One of the earliest indications of human settlement was the discovery in the 19th century of a Roman burial ground at Cemetery Junction. Fragments of Romano-British pottery were found nearby.

In the 12th century, at the time of the foundation of Reading Abbey, leprosy was a widespread pestilence in England. Within the precincts of the abbey a hospital to treat the sick was established. Later, Abbot William would remove it to a 200-acre field in Redlands that became known as the Spittal Fields.

For 400 years Reading Abbey was the largest local landowner but after the dissolution of the abbey in 1536 its lands passed to the ownership of the Crown.

Subsequently, it sold most of the land in Reading, including the leper hospital site at Redlands, to William Gray. He was the local MP and an adviser to Thomas Cromwell, chief minister to Henry VIII.

On Gray’s death, the lands were inherited, through marriage, by the Blagrave family of Reading, who later sold it to Sir Francis Knollys, of Rotherfield Greys. For the next 300 years Redlands would remain rural in character.

However, the relentless spread of the estate system of tenanted farms and enclosed fields would diminish significantly the amount of “common land” available to local people on which they could grow their food and graze animals.

The area’s principal tenanted farm was Red Lane Farm, now the site of the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Its last tenant farmer was George Shackel whose descendants had farmed it since the 18th century. In his day the substantial farmhouse had ornamental lawns and a large pond. Known as Shackel’s Fields, the farm extended to 100 acres.

In 1865 Shackel’s landlord Lord Sidmouth ordered him to quit the farm.

During the 19th century the Redlands we know today began to evolve. The largest local landowner was Henry Addington, Lord Sidmouth. In 1840, it was he who grudgingly donated the land opposite London Road on which the Royal Berkshire Hospital would be built.

By the 1860s he was selling plots of land in the vicinity for housebuilding and over the next 40 years a socially mixed community of small terraced houses and detached villas would define the area’s character.

In 1870, Reading School moved from its ancient home opposite St Laurence’s Church to Erleigh Road, where it is today.

The new school buildings were designed by the eminent Victorian architect Alfred Waterhouse and the foundation stone was laid by the Prince of Wales.

In the 1880s, with the rapid increase in population, Redlands became a separate parish from St Giles Reading with a new church dedicated to St Luke and designed by Piers St Aubyn, of London.

Today, Redlands is a popular place to live with higher than average property prices for Reading.

The post-war expansion of Reading University has led to the establishment of a large student population.

In 1990, the Redlands Local History Group published the first comprehensive history of the area.

The subject of the society’s next talk will be “Gas: its history and technologies” and the speaker will be Jo Alexander-Jones.

It will take place at Abbey Baptist Church, Abbey Square, Reading, on Wednesday, March 18 at 7.30pm. All are welcome.

Sean Duggan