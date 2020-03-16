Monday, 16 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Generous peer

HISTORIAN Liz Woolley will give a talk on Lord Nuffield and his gifts to Oxford’s colleges at a meeting of the Goring Gap Local History Society at Goring village hall on Monday at 2.30pm.

Lord Nuffield was the founder of Morris Motors and lived at Nuffield Place, which is now a National Trust attraction.

Visitors are welcome. Admission is £4 to include refreshments.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33