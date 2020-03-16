Generous peer

GORING Primary School has been granted renewed ... [more]
Monday, 16 March 2020
HISTORIAN Liz Woolley will give a talk on Lord Nuffield and his gifts to Oxford’s colleges at a meeting of the Goring Gap Local History Society at Goring village hall on Monday at 2.30pm.
Lord Nuffield was the founder of Morris Motors and lived at Nuffield Place, which is now a National Trust attraction.
Visitors are welcome. Admission is £4 to include refreshments.
16 March 2020
More News:
Ken Cook — May 27, 1924 to February 21, 2020
KENNETH William Cook — Ken, Cookie, son, brother, ... [more]
POLL: Have your say