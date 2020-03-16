Monday, 16 March 2020

Club told to protect children

SONNING Common youth club has been advised to implement measures to protect the children from the coronavirus.

The club meets in the sports hall at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

Now the school has told the club’s organisers to ensure the children wash their hands regularly and use hand sanitiser and that the bins are emptied frequently.

It has also asked the club to ensure that kitchen areas are equipped with paper towels, not tea towels, so the virus cannot be spread by people washing their hands.

The club has told children to bring their own sanitiser with them so it can be applied regularly.

