THE Wargrave Wild Bird Rescue team are still in action despite the problems caused by the Coronavirus.

Run by the Ball family of Victoria Road, the organisation rescues and rehabilitates young wild birds. The aim is to release them back into the wild when they become healthy.

The family are willing to take any injured birds who fit this description.

In order to ensure social distancing is maintained, they request that you call 01189 402786 or 07909 555105.