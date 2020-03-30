Monday, 30 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bird rescue

THE Wargrave Wild Bird Rescue team are still in action despite the problems caused by the Coronavirus.

Run by the Ball family of Victoria Road, the organisation rescues and rehabilitates young wild birds. The aim is to release them back into the wild when they become healthy.

The family are willing to take any injured birds who fit this description.

In order to ensure social distancing is maintained, they request that you call 01189 402786 or 07909 555105.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33