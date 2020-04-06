The Henley Archaeological and Historical Group

THE Henley Archaeological & Historical Group’s winter/spring season got off to a good start with full houses at both the January and February talks.

One downside was the poor audio delivery so we have invested in a small PA system which should improve audience reception.

The April and May lectures have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and whether the June meeting will happen will depend on the national situation nearer the time.

Meetings would normally resume after the summer break but this year it’s wait and see. All trips have been cancelled.

The issue of Henley Bridge lights has

re-emerged after Clive Hemsley’s attempt last year was thwarted.

He has now proposed a different type of lights (with many different colours) with a different method of attachment.

A listed building application for this has been submitted to both South Oxfordshire District Council and Wokingham Borough Council.

Our committee will send our comments expressing concern and keep a watching brief.

The replacement benches at Greys Court for the enjoyment of the view over the upper Hearn Valley have been promised and the ugly fence preventing a leisurely stroll between the ha-ha and the walled garden has gone.

Dr Stephen Mileson, an experienced historian who has published extensively on the Henley area for the Victoria County History, is now offering commissioned house histories for those wishing to uncover the history of their home.

He is able to carry out detailed original documentary research to produce a full and richly illustrated report.

Each report supplies information about when a house was built, indicates the development of the building and its neighbourhood and gives fascinating insights into its past owners and occupants.

A house report makes for a wonderful talking point or gift and is likely to be of interest to discerning potential house buyers.

Stephen is also able to assist individuals in their own research, particularly when they come up against early texts in Latin or in a difficult hand.

For more information, email stephen.mileson@

history.ox.ac.uk

Mike Hails has put together a church trail on behalf of Churches Together in Henley rather like the historic trail round Henley.

For more information, call (01491) 572194 or email mikehails@btinternet.com

David Feary, our website guru, is working his way through the three websites which make up our site to produce more user-friendly options to improve everyone’s appreciation of the site.

The committee would welcome suggestions for an alternative logo to our current Henley Bridge option, perhaps a circular or oval design about the size of a postage stamp for use on stationery, website and press releases.

For more information, visit www.henley-on-thames

archaeologicalandhistorical

group.org.uk

John Whiting and Ruth Gibson