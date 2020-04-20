Your essential guide to help get through the pandemic

Volunteer groups and volunteers

Henley Covid-19 Mutual Aid has its own Facebook group page and can be contacted by emailing henleyc19aid@gmail.com

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton will deliver soup, long-life milk, sugar, teabags, coffee and toilet rolls to people self-isolating and the elderly. Call him on 07836 202508.

Message town councillor Will Hamilton on Twitter @LeadHenley for help with shopping.

The Henley Literary Festival has a “buddy” scheme for residents who require support and deliveries of groceries or medication. Email info@henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk

Shiplake Villages Covid-19 Mutual Aid has its own Facebook group page and can be contacted by calling 01189 406665 or email covid-19@shiplakevillages.com

Carol Harvey, who runs the village corner shop, is co-ordinating a list of volunteers who deliver essentials. Call the shop on 01189 402932. For more information, visit www.shiplakevillages.com

Benson Help Hub, call (01491) 352524 or (01491) 352526 or email BensonHelpHub@gmail.com

Binfield Heath Covid-19 Mutual Aid has its own Facebook group page co-ordinated by Jon Gittoes, Amanda Jennings and Gilly Lea.

Checkendon Volunteers has its own Facebook group page. Email Becky Kite at bexkite@hotmail.com

Eye and Dunsden Corona Support has a Facebook group page.

Ewelme Village Store has a delivery service for villagers who self-isolate. Call (01491) 834467.

Harpsden volunteers are co-ordinated by Florence Phillips. Contact her via Facebook messenger.

Highmoor Volunteers group is run by Elaine Mulvaney and Judi Stacpoole. Email highmoorvolunteers@gmail.com

Nettlebed volunteers. Email nettlebedcovid19@icloud.com or call Noel Sheeran on (01491) 641114.

Kidmore End volunteers. Email Sue Remenyi at sue.remenyi@gmail.com

Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common is deploying 50 drivers to pick up people’s shopping and medicine. Call 0118 972 3986.

SoCo Corona Virus Support has its own Facebook group page. Call 07468 004541 or email socohelpers@gmail.com

Stoke Row Village has its own Facebook group page. Email Mark Taylor at stokerowchapel@gmail.com

Combat Corona Volunteers Woodcote has its own Facebook group page. Email Rachael Winterbotom at rachwinterbottom@gmail.com

Combat Corona Volunteers Goring has its own Facebook group page. Call Debs Newell-Akers on (01491) 525639.

Wargrave Coronavirus Help has its own Facebook group page. Call Michele Bryan on 07966 585529

Groceries

Bosley Patch at Swiss Farm, Marlow Road, Henley, for vegetable boxes, bread and supplies. Pick-up and delivery from 07584 080663, www.bosleypatch.co.uk

O’Neills fruit and vegetables market stall, Market Place, Henley, every Thursday. Mixed boxes available, ordered and paid for in advance, by 5pm Wednesday. Email oneills@live.co.uk

Gabriel Machin butchers, Market Place, Henley, for fresh and cured meat, fish, cheese and eggs. Call (01491) 574377, visit www.gabrielmachin.co.uk

Willow Basket, Friday Street, Henley, for dried goods including pasta, rice, pulses, grains, dried herbs and spices. Available for pick-up. Call 07769 975605.

Nettlebed Creamery is open every weekday from 9.30am to 1pm. Milk and cheese available. Call (01491) 642127, visit www.nettlebedcreamery.com

Budgens at Nettlebed petrol station is open 24 hours a day.

English Farm, Nuffield — pasture-fed Longhorn beef and a half and whole lamb box option. Email longhorns@englishfarm.net or text/WhatsApp 07535 526005.

Lawlor’s the Bakers, Henley Enterprise Park. For pick-up call (01491) 572018. Products also sold at Hambleden Village Stores, Shiplake shop, Takhar Wine Mart, Greys Road, Henley, and Station News, Reading Road, Henley.

Time for Tea Vintage for fruit and vegetable boxes, milk, eggs and baked goods, order from its Facebook page.

Orwells in Shiplake Row is providing a community shop for delivery (within 10 miles) or collection, which includes fresh produce, groceries and home essentials. Priority is given to the elderly and vulnerable. Call 01189 403673 or visit www.theorwellscommunityshop.co.uk

Drifters coffee house, Reading Road, Henley, for food bundles and essentials for delivery. Available from its Facebook page and 07889 317797.

Blue Tin Farm, Ipsden, for pork, beef, lamb and mutton by the joint and a range of sausages, bacon, gammon, burgers, fresh vegetables and eggs. Call (01491) 681145 or visit www.bluetinproduce.co.uk

Shiplake Butchers can be contacted on 01189 402728.

Boston Road Baker delivers on a Tuesday or Friday within a one-mile radius of Boston Road, Henley, www.thebostonroadbaker.com

First Choice Produce is delivering fresh fruit and vegetable boxes to homes in Henley. Visit www.firstchoiceproduce.com/shop

Hambleden Village Stores for fresh vegetables, milk, eggs, meat, bread, cakes, drinks and household products. Call (01491) 571201.

Stoke Row Store for sourdough, cheese, yoghurt, milk, fresh fruit and vegetables, beer and wine. Call (01491) 681430 or visit www.stokerowstore.co.uk

Lower Shiplake corner shop and post office for fresh foods, milk, bread, eggs, honey, bacon and sausages. Call 01189 402932.

Chris the Baker, Henley, pop-up bread shop, also lardy cake and buns. Call 07974 564926.

Menza café and bar, at Henley Rugby Club, for grocery delivery and collection. Call (01491) 577066, visit www.themenza.co.uk

Boston Mills Bakery, free cake delivery. Email bostonmillsbakery@gmail.com or visit www.bostonmillsbakery.com

The farm shop at Sheeplands garden centre in Hare Hatch is open from 7am to 8am Monday to Saturday for single parents with children and key workers, from 8am to 9am for those aged over 60 and those with disabilities. It is open to all from 9am to 2.30pm. Orders for collection to info@hhsheep.co.uk

Highwayman Inn, Checkendon, for essential groceries and fresh produce for pick-up and delivery to those self-isolating. Call (01491) 682020 or visit www.thehighwayman-checkendon.co.uk

Rising Sun, Highmoor, for essential groceries, fresh produce and cleaning supplies. Collection and delivery available within a five-mile radius. Call (01491) 640856.

Golden Ball, Lower Assendon, is offering fresh meat, produce, dairy, eggs, dry goods and fine food products, wine and beer. Pre-orders only from (01491) 574157 or golden_ball@btconnect.com

Five Horseshoes, Maidensgrove, for groceries and meat packs once a week. Call (01491) 641282.

White Hart, Nettlebed, for groceries and fresh produce. Call (01491) 641245 or visit www.thewhshop.co.uk

The Flowing Spring at Playhatch, for essentials. Delivery available to neighbouring parishes. Call 01189 699878 or visit

www.theflowingspringpub.co.uk

Crooked Billet pub in Stoke Row, for basic provisions, meat and dairy. Collection from car park and front of pub. Call (01491) 681048/682304 from 11am to 7pm Friday to Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday.

Foodbank at Nomad, d:two centre, Market Place. Henley. Call (01491) 635737 or email info@nomadhenley.co.uk

Ready meals

Save Thyme Cooking — call 07811 121408.

Rachael’s Larder — call 07890 397648.

Cook Henley, frozen food shop, on corner of Duke Street and Friday Street, open Monday to Saturday, 9.30am to 4.30pm and Sunday from 10.30am to 3.30pm. Visit www.cookfood.net/

shops/Henley

Pielicious pies, collection from the Henley 60+ Social Club, Greys Road car park. Central Henley delivery can be arranged. Call 07787 158227.

Takeaway food

Chef Simon McKenzie — ready meals delivered to your door. Visit www.chefsimonmckenzie.com/luxury-ready-meals

Persian Delights by Mali — meals cooked to order with a few days’ notice. Call 07867 489626.

Orwells in Binfield Heath — for next day delivery (within 10 miles) or collection between 9am and 6pm, Tuesday to Sunday. Priority given to elderly and vulnerable. Call 01189 403673 or visit www.orwellsrestaurant.com/orwells-home

The Anchor pub, Friday Street, Henley, takeaway, collect from car park. Call (01491) 574753, visit www.theanchorhenley.co.uk

JK Fish & Chips, King’s Road, Henley. Collection only. Call (01491) 413920.

Spice Merchant, takeaway, Thames Side, Henley. Visit www.feast-online.co.uk

Hof’s Bar and Dining in Henley. Call (01491) 529313.

Three Horseshoes pub, Reading Road, Henley, for hot food takeaway in 10-minute slots from noon to 2pm and 5.30pm to 8pm from Tuesday to Saturday. Call (01491) 573971.

Highwayman Inn, Checkendon, for beer and food takeaway. Collection and delivery for those self-isolating. Call (01491) 682020, visit www.thehighwayman-checkendon.co.uk

Half Moon pub, Cuxham, for takeaway from 5pm to 9pm, Monday to Friday and noon to 9pm at weekends.

White Hart, Nettlebed, for hot meals. Call (01491) 641245. Visit www.thewhshop.co.uk.

The Flowing Spring at Playhatch, for takeaway food and drinks. Delivery available to neighbouring parishes. Call 01189 699878, visit www.theflowingspringpub.co.uk

Crooked Billet pub in Stoke Row, for ready meals for takeaway. Menu changes weekly. Collection only from car park or left on table at the front of the pub. Call (01491) 681048/682304 from 11am to 7pm Friday to Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday.

Crockers Henley — fresh and frozen meals, wine and pre-mixed cocktails for collection. Call 07398 210769 or visit

https://crockershenley.selz.com/

Beer, wine, fizz, spirits

Maltsters Arms, Rotherfield Greys for discounted bottles of wine. Call (01491) 628400.

Mr Hobbs Gin delivered free in RG9 postcode. Email hello@mrhobbsgin.co.uk or visit www.mrhobbsgin.co.uk/shop

Oaken Grove Vineyard, delivered free to homes in Henley. Call 07792 633987, email phil@oakengrovevineyard.co.uk

Lovibonds Brewery, mixed bottle cases for home delivery in the RG9 and RG10 postcode areas. Call (01491) 576596 or visit www.lovibonds.com/shop

Loddon Brewery, Dunsden Green, for cask ale and bottled beers. Free delivery within 10 miles from www.loddonbrewery.com/buy-online

Fairmile Vineyard, sparkling wine for home delivery. Call (01491) 598588.

Health

Townlands Memorial Hospital minor injuries unit. Call 01865 903703, visit www.nhs.org.uk

Doctors’ surgeries in and around Henley are conducting all appointments by telephone. If the condition is deemed serious enough, a face-to-face appointment will be offered.

The Bell Surgery, off York Road, call (01491) 843250.

The Hart Surgery, off York Road, call (01491) 843200.

The Chiltern Surgery, Hill Road, Watlington, call (01491) 612444.

The Wargrave Surgery, Victoria Road, Wargrave, call 0118 940 3939.

Emmer Green Surgery, St Barnabas Road, Emmer Green, call 0118 948 6900 or 0118 948 1684.

Wallingford Medical Practice, Reading Road, Wallingford, call (01491) 835577.

Goring Surgery, Red Cross Road, Goring, call (01491) 872372.

Woodcote Surgery, Wayside Green, Woodcote, call (01491) 680686.

Mill Stream Surgery, Benson, call (01491) 838286.

Nettlebed Surgery, Wanbourne Lane, call (01491) 641204.

Sonning Common Health Centre, Wood Lane, Sonning Common, call 0118 972 2188.

Oxfordshire diabetes patient hotline. Call 01865 857357 or email dsnop.ocdem@nhs.net

Chemists

Boots the chemist in Bell Street, Henley, is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 5pm on Saturday and from 11am to 4pm on Sunday.

The pharmacy at Tesco in Reading Road, Henley, is open from 9am to 8pm Monday to Friday, from 8am to 7pm on Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

The Henley Pharmacy in Bell Street, Henley, is open from 8.45am to 5.30pm from Monday to Saturday and closed on Sunday. Some lunchtime closures are possible due to additional demand.

The Day Lewis pharmacy in Wood Lane, Sonning Common, is open from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm Monday to Friday, from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

The Lloyds pharmacy in High Street, Goring, is open from 10am to 1pm then 2pm to 5pm Monday to Friday, from 10am to 1pm then 2pm to 4pm on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

The Lloyds pharmacy in High Street, Benson, is open from 10am to 1pm then 2pm to 5pm Monday to Friday, from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

The Lloyds pharmacy in Victoria Road, Wargrave, is open from 9.45am to 1pm then 2pm to 5.30pm from Monday to Friday, from 10am to 1pm on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

The pharmacy in Couching Street, Watlington, is open from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm Monday to Friday, from 9am to 1pm on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Lloyds pharmacy in Peppard Road, Emmer Green, is open from 9.30am to 1pm then 2pm to 5pm Monday to Friday, from 9.30 am to 4.30pm on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Boots the chemist in Church Street, Caversham, is open from 10am to 5pm Monday to Saturday with a closure between 1pm and 2pm and closed on Sunday.

Rowlands pharmacy in Hemdean Road, Caversham, is open from 8.30am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday, from 8.15am to 11.45am on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Markand pharmacy in Henley Road, Caversham, is open from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Parish councils

Henley Town Council — Louise Hastings (general enquiries), 07730 095053; Helen Barnett (town and community issues), 07702 884321 and James Churchill-Coleman (town hall), 07889 861977.

Benson Parish Council — clerk Elizabeth Stanley, (01491) 825038 and clerk@bensonpc.org.uk

Bix and Assendon Parish Council — clerk Jane Pryce, 01189 475915 and parishclerk@bixandassendon.org.uk

Checkendon — clerk Claire Dunk, (01491) 680558 and claire.dunk@talktalk.net

Eye & Dunsden Parish Council — clerk M Sermon, (01491) 412908 or 07425 131862 and clerk@eyedunsden.org

Ewelme Parish Council — clerk Jo Brock 07510 250508 and clerk@ewelme.org.uk

Goring Heath Parish Council — clerk Amanda Holland, 01189 844867 and goring.heath.parish.council@gmail.com

Goring Parish Council — assistant clerk Mike Ward, (01491) 874444 and clerk@goringparishcouncil.gov.uk

Harpsden Parish Council — clerk Anne Marie Scanlon, 07879 210633 and clerk@harpsdenparishcouncil.org.uk

Highmoor Parish Council — clerk Jean Pickett, 07864 718314 and clerk@highmoorparish.org.uk

Ipsden Parish Council — Amanda McCrea, (01491) 825767 and ipsdenpc@gmail.com

Kidmore End — clerk Roger Penfold, 01189 473130 and clerk@kepc.info

Lewknor — clerk B Drysdale, 07833 125414 and lewknorparish@hotmail.co.uk

Mapledurham Parish Council — Kidmore End — clerk Roger Penfold, 01189 473130 and clerk@kepc.info

Nettlebed Parish Council — clerk Jo Pugh, 07554 810736 and parish.clerk@nettlebed-pc.org.uk

Nuffield Parish Council — clerk Claire Dunk, (01491) 680558 and claire.dunk@talktalk.net

Pishill with Stonor Parish Council — clerk P Pearce, (01491) 638727 and clerk@pishillwithstonorpc.co.uk

Rotherfield Greys Parish Council — clerk Jane Pryce 01189 475 915 and janepryce@lindonpryce.demon.co.uk

Rotherfield Peppard Parish Council — clerk Joanne Askin 01189 406809 and clerk@rppc.org.uk

Shiplake Parish Council — clerk Roger Hudson, (01491) 577654 or 07831 106394 and clerk@shiplakepc.com

Sonning Common Parish Council — clerk Philip Collings, 01189 723616 and clerk@sonningcommonparishcouncil.org.uk

Stoke Row Parish Council — clerk Ina Chantry, (01491) 410417 and clerk@stokerow.info

Swyncombe Parish Council — chairman Liz Longley, (01491) 641445, clerk Kristina Tynan, swyncombepc@ymail.com

Watlington Parish Council — clerk K Tyman (01491) 613867 and wpc@watlington-oxon-pc.gov.uk

Whitchurch Parish Council — clerk Jane Yamamoto, 07876 714906 and parishclerk.whitchurchonthames@gmail.com

Woodcote Parish Council — clerk J Welham, (01491) 681861 and pc@woodcote-online.co.uk

Other useful contacts

Riverside Counselling Service provides counselling for adults and young people from the age of 12. Call 07879 381334, email riversidecounselling@gmail.com or visit www.riversidecounselling.co.uk

South Oxon Adult Mental Health — calls to 01865 904191 are answered 24 hours a day.

Oxfordshire South and Vale Citizens Advice — call 0300 3309042, email henley@osavcab.org.uk or visit

www.citizensadvice.org.uk

Henley Volunteer Drivers provide transport to hospitals and doctors’ surgeries for the elderly and disabled. Call (01491) 572923 Monday to Friday, 10.15am to noon.

Age UK Oxfordshire is running a telephone service for the elderly offering advice and a weekly check-up call. Call 01865 411288 or email admin@ageukoxfordshire.org.uk

Healthwatch Oxfordshire provides information and signposts to care support. Call 01865 520520 from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

Oxfordshire County Council has a dedicated telephone line to help vulnerable people. Call 01865 897820 or email shield@oxfordshire.gov.uk from 8.30am to 8pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Oxfordshire All In provides information about where people can volunteer to deliver essentials, put the bins out for someone or have a phone conversation. For advice and information, visit Public Health England or www.oxfordshireallin.org

Action for Carers telephone support service. Call 01865 411288.

Oxfordshire Domestic Abuse Service helpline, 08007 310055 from 10am to 7pm weekdays.

Samaritans provides emotional support to anyone in emotional distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide. Call for free at any time from any phone on 116 123 or email joe@samaritans.org

Supermarkets

Waitrose

Bell Street, Henley. First hour of trading each day dedicated to elderly and vulnerable and those who care for them. Opening hours: 8am to 9pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm Saturday, 10am to 4pm Sunday. Number of customers in the shop is restricted, queuing is possible before entering. Two-metre distance rule when shopping. A selection of daily essentials for NHS staff has been put aside and they have a dedicated till. Limit of three for any specific grocery item and a maximum of two packets of toilet roll per customer. No restrictions on fresh fruit and vegetables, beers, wines, cider or spirits. Tel (01491) 410440

Church Street, Caversham. First hour of trading each day dedicated to elderly and vulnerable and those who care for them. Opening hours: 8am to 9pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm Saturday, 10am to 4pm Sunday. Number of customers in the shop is restricted, queuing is possible before entering. Two-metre distance rule when shopping. A selection of daily essentials for NHS staff has been put aside and they have a dedicated till. Limit of three for any specific grocery item and a maximum of two packets of toilet roll per customer. No restrictions on fresh fruit and vegetables, beers, wines, cider or spirits. Tel 0118 948 2912

Tesco

Reading Road, Henley. Silver hour: 9am to 10am Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. NHS staff browsing hour: 9am to 10am Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday (checkouts open at 10am). Opening hours: 8am to 9pm Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm Sunday. Limit of three items of any product, per customer. Maximum of 80 items per shop. Tel 0345 677 9343.

Gatehampton Road, Goring. No silver hour. Opening hours: 7am to 10pm daily. Limit of three items of any product, per customer. Maximum of 80 items per shop. Tel 0345 610 6761.

Sainsbury’s local

Bell Street, Henley. No silver hour. Opening hours: 7am to 11pm daily. Number of customers in the shop is restricted, queuing is possible before entering. Bulk-buying restrictions on pain relief, sanitising and long-life lines. See signs at shelf edge for details. Tel (01491) 410053.

Co-op

High Street, Benson. Silver hour: 8am to 9am Monday to Saturday, 10am to 11am Sunday. Selected products limited to two per person as labelled in store. Tel (01491) 838312

Wood Lane, Sonning Common. No silver hour. Opening hours: 7am to 10pm daily. Selected products limited to two per person as labelled in store. Tel 0118 972 4818.

Couching Street, Watlington. Silver hour: 9.30am to 10.30am Monday to Friday. Selected products limited to two per person as labelled in store. Tel (01491) 612472.