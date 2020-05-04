Army cadets have online training sessions

WITH the current coronavirus pandemic, the Army Cadet Force has had to cease training.

However, this didn’t stop Major Thrussell, South Oxfordshire’s company commander, and his second-in-command Capt Fearn delivering effective training to all the cadets in the area.

After the detachments were shut down, a plan was formed to deliver training to the cadets from the isolation of their homes with video conference calls.

The third virtual parade night held on Wednesday, April 8 saw more than 110 cadets and adult volunteers tune in.

AUO Mel Haynes, Henley detachments commander, took the lead in delivering a lesson of patrol reports to the senior cadets, while junior cadets were given training on camouflage to prevent them being seen when out on patrol.

Henley’s most senior cadet, CSgt Ashleigh Poolan, said: “The training is still as exciting and simulating as before, if not better. All the cadets are complimentary about it. I can’t wait to learn more.”

The senior cadets have made tutorial videos and PowerPoint presentations for other cadets. The Henley army cadets will continue their online training with an online fieldcraft training day at the start of May.

The Army Cadet Force is a national youth organisation for 12- to 18-year olds, sponsored and supported by the Ministry of Defence. Normally, the Henley Army Cadet Force parades at the Drill Hall in Friday Street every Wednesday from 7pm to 9.30pm.

To join the cadets or become an adult volunteer, email AUO Mel Haynes at 3360hayn@armymail.mod.uk

Matt Case