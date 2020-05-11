DofE Henley

DURING these trying and testing times, all activities at the Eyot Centre in Henley have had to be stopped.

However, the DofE members are still able to continue with their volunteering, skills and physical sections if it is safe for them to do so.

They should have all received emails direct from DofE relating to changes and new ways of doing some activities and also things that they can now do from home.

If they have not received the emails, then just check the DofE website.

Our bronze, silver and gold groups are all waiting to complete their training and assessment expedition weekends so it could be a busy time when the lockdown finishes.

We have also been in contact with past members who have completed their expeditions with us but have yet to complete the other sections.

For many this is just getting sections signed off and we can then award their certificates.

So if there are youngsters out there who have not completed their awards and they need help then please get in contact with us.

We are also open to helping any youngsters from other groups with queries on moving forward.

Please get in touch via the Eyot DofE website.

Congratulations to Cameron Anderson, Ewan Anderson, Vanja Eavery, Hannah Holloway, Olivia Higson and Harriet Parfitt who responded to our follow -up and have now achieved their gold awards.

Kevin Nutt, Eyot Centre DofE manager