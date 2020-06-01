Your cut-out-and-keep guide to help get through the coronavirus pandemic

GOVERNMENT guidance and the “road map” out of lockdown.

Face coverings

People should aim to wear a face-covering in enclosed spaces where social distancing is not always possible, which includes shopping and on public transport.

The public should not buy surgical masks or respirators used by the NHS.

Face coverings should not be used by children under the age of two, while young children may need help.

Wash your hands before putting face coverings on and taking them off.

Public spaces

It is now permitted to meet one other person in a public space such as a park but social distancing and a gap of at least 2m must be kept.

A garden does not count as a public space, so friends or relatives cannot visit each other.

The government stresses the need for good hand hygiene and common sense.

Exercise with other people

People may exercise outside as many times each day as they wish. This includes activities such as angling, sailing and tennis. But playgrounds, outdoor gyms and ticketed venues are all off-limit.

Exercise is allowed with up to one person from outside your household. This means team sports are only possible with members of your own household but tennis in a park is possible.

People may drive to outdoor open spaces irrespective of distance, so long as they respect social distancing guidance while they are there.

Work

Everyone should work from home if possible to reduce infections and overcrowding on public transport. Those who cannot “should travel to work if their workplace is open”.

Sectors of the economy that are allowed to be open should be open, such as food production, construction, manufacturing and scientific research in laboratories.

Hospitality and non-essential retail should remain closed.

Schools

Parents will not be fined if they keep children off when schools finally re-open but they will be encouraged to let them go.

The current rate of infection remains high so priority is being given to vulnerable children and the children of critical workers.

From June onwards, if infections rates are low, primaries could open for reception and year one and six pupils. Secondaries could open for children with exams. Playgrounds must stay shut for the time being.

Nannies and childminders can work from June 1 for those who cannot work from home.

Travel

Everybody, including critical workers, should avoid public transport where possible and walk, cycle or drive. Where trains and buses are used, social distancing guidance must be followed, including the use of facecoverings.

Shops

All non-essential retail could open from June 15, subject to low infection rates and social distancing with strict guidance as follows:

Define number of customers that can reasonably follow 2m social distancing within store and any outdoor selling areas. Take into account likely pinch points and busy areas.

Encourage customers to shop alone, where possible, use hand sanitiser or handwashing facilities on entry and encourage them to avoid handling products whilst browsing.

Remind customers who are accompanied by children that they are responsible for supervising them at all times and should follow social distancing guidelines.

Look at ways of reducing congestion and contact between customers such as queue management or one-way flow.

Ensure any changes to entries, exit and queue management take into account adjustments for those who need them, such as disabled shoppers.

Provide clear guidance on social distancing and hygiene to people on arrival, for example, signage and visual aids.

Inform customers that they should be prepared to remove face coverings safely if asked to do so by staff for the purposes of identification.

Ensure frequent cleaning of objects and surfaces that are touched regularly, including self-checkouts, trolleys, coffee machines and handheld devices.

Fitting rooms should be closed wherever possible.

Stagger collection times for customers collecting items with a queuing system in place to ensure a 2m distance.

Weddings

Small wedding parties might be allowed later this year.

Pubs and hairdressers

Personal care services such as hairdressers and beauty salons will not open until July 4 at the earliest, subject to infection rates.

Pubs, clubs, cinemas and accommodation will be among the last to re-open. Churches and other religious venues will not open in the near future.

Self-employment Income support scheme

Individuals or members of partnerships can apply for a grant worth 80 per cent of their average monthly trading profits.

It will be paid in a single instalment, covering three months and capped at £7,500. Government expect to pay out within six days of each claim.

Visit https://www.gov.uk/

guidance/claim-a-grant-through-the-self-employment-income-

support-scheme

Volunteer groups and volunteers

Henley Covid-19 Mutual Aid has its own Facebook group page and can be contacted by emailing

henleyc19aid@gmail.com

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton will deliver soup, long-life milk, sugar, teabags, coffee and toilet rolls to people self-isolating and the elderly. Call him on 07836 202508.

Message town councillor Will Hamilton on Twitter

@LeadHenley for help with shopping.

The Henley Literary Festival has a “buddy” scheme for residents who require support and deliveries of groceries or medication. Email info@henleyliterary

festival.co.uk

Shiplake Villages Covid-19 Mutual Aid has its own Facebook group page. Contact Joanne Stone on 01189 406665 or

covid-19@shiplakevillages.com or email Kate Oldridge at kateaoldridge@gmail.com

Benson Help Hub, call (01491) 352524 or (01491) 352526 or email BensonHelpHub@gmail.com

Binfield Heath Covid-19 Mutual Aid has its own Facebook group page co-ordinated by Jon Gittoes, Amanda Jennings and Gilly Lea.

Checkendon Volunteers has its own Facebook group page. Email Becky Kite at bexkite@

hotmail.com

Eye and Dunsden Corona Support has a Facebook group page.

Ewelme Village Store has a delivery service for villagers who self-isolate. Call (01491) 834467.

Harpsden volunteers are

co-ordinated by Florence Phillips. Contact her via Facebook messenger.

Highmoor Volunteers group is run by Elaine Mulvaney and Judi Stacpoole. Email highmoor

volunteers@gmail.com

Nettlebed volunteers. Email nettlebedcovid19@icloud.com or call Noel Sheeran on (01491) 641114.

Kidmore End volunteers. Email Sue Remenyi at sue.remenyi@gmail.com

Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common is deploying 50 drivers to pick up shopping and medicines. Call 0118 972 3986.

SoCo Corona Virus Support has its own Facebook group page. Call 07468 004541 or email socohelpers@gmail.com

Stoke Row Village has its own Facebook group page. Email Mark Taylor at stokerowchapel@gmail.com

Combat Corona Volunteers Woodcote has its own Facebook group page. Email Rachael Winterbotom at rachwinterbottom

@gmail.com

Combat Corona Volunteers Goring has its own Facebook group page. Call Debs Newell-Akers on (01491) 525639.

Wargrave Coronavirus Help has its own Facebook group page. Call Michele Bryan on 07966 585529.

Groceries and takeaway meals

Bosley Patch at Swiss Farm, Marlow Road, Henley, for vegetable boxes, bread and supplies. Pick-up and delivery from 07584 080663, www.bosleypatch.co.uk

O’Neills fruit and vegetables market stall, Market Place, Henley, every Thursday. Mixed boxes available, ordered and paid for in advance, by 5pm Wednesday. Email oneills@live.co.uk

Gabriel Machin butchers, Market Place, Henley, for fresh and cured meat, fish, cheese and eggs. Call (01491) 574377, visit www.gabrielmachin.co.uk

Willow Basket, Friday Street, Henley, for dried goods including pasta, rice, pulses, grains, dried herbs and spices. Available for pick-up. Call 07769 975605.

Nettlebed Creamery is open every weekday from 9.30am to 1pm. Milk and cheese available. Call (01491) 642127, visit www.nettlebedcreamery.com

Budgens at Nettlebed petrol station is open 24 hours a day.

English Farm, Nuffield — pasture-fed Longhorn beef and a half and whole lamb box option. Email longhorns@englishfarm.net or text/WhatsApp 07535 526005.

Lawlor’s the Bakers, Henley Enterprise Park. For pick-up call (01491) 572018. Products also sold at Hambleden Village Stores, Shiplake shop, Takhar Wine Mart, Greys Road, Henley, and Station News, Reading Road, Henley.

Time for Tea Vintage for fruit and vegetable boxes, milk, eggs and baked goods, order from its Facebook page.

Orwells in Shiplake Row is providing a community shop for delivery (within 10 miles) or collection, which includes fresh produce, groceries and home essentials. Priority is given to the elderly and vulnerable. Call 01189 403673 or visit www.the

orwellscommunityshop.co.uk

Drifters coffee house, Reading Road, Henley, for food bundles and essentials for delivery. Available from its Facebook page and 07889 317797.

Blue Tin Farm, Ipsden, for pork, beef, lamb and mutton by the joint and a range of sausages, bacon, gammon, burgers, fresh vegetables and eggs. Call (01491) 681145 or visit www.bluetin

produce.co.uk

Shiplake Butchers can be contacted on 01189 402728.

Boston Road Baker delivers on a Tuesday or Friday within a one-mile radius of Boston Road, Henley, www.thebostonroadbaker.com

First Choice Produce is delivering fresh fruit and vegetable boxes to homes in Henley. Visit www.firstchoiceproduce.com/shop

Hambleden Village Stores for vegetables, milk, eggs, meat, bread, cakes, drinks and household products. Call (01491) 571201.

Stoke Row Store for sourdough, cheese, yoghurt, milk, fresh fruit and vegetables, beer and wine. Call (01491) 681430 or visit www.stokerowstore.co.uk

Lower Shiplake corner shop and post office for fresh foods, milk, bread, eggs, honey, bacon and sausages. Call 01189 402932.

Chris the Baker, Henley, pop-up bread shop, also lardy cake and buns. Call 07974 564926.

Menza café and bar, at Henley Rugby Club, for grocery delivery and collection. Call (01491) 577066, visit www.themenza.co.uk

Boston Mills Bakery — email bostonmillsbakery@gmail.com or visit www.bostonmillsbakery.com

The farm shop at Sheeplands garden centre in Hare Hatch is open from 7am to 8am Monday to Saturday for parents with their children and key workers, from 8am to 9am for the elderly and vulnerable, Open to all from 9am to 5pm and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Highwayman Inn, Checkendon, for essential groceries and fresh produce for pick-up and delivery to those self-isolating. Call (01491) 682020 or visit www.thehighway

man-checkendon.co.uk

Rising Sun, Highmoor, for essential groceries, fresh produce and cleaning supplies. Collection and delivery available within a five-mile radius. Call (01491) 640856.

Golden Ball, Lower Assendon, for fresh meat, produce, dairy, eggs, dry goods, wine and beer. Pre-orders only from (01491) 574157 or golden_ball@btconnect.com

Five Horseshoes, Maidensgrove, for groceries and meat packs. Call (01491) 641282.

White Hart, Nettlebed, for groceries and fresh produce. Call (01491) 641245 or visit

www.thewhshop.co.uk

The Flowing Spring at Playhatch, for essentials. Delivery available to neighbouring parishes. Call 01189 699878 or visit

www.theflowingspringpub.co.uk

Crooked Billet pub in Stoke Row, for basic provisions, meat and dairy. Collection from car park and front of pub. Call (01491) 681048/682304 from 11am to 7pm Friday to Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday.

Foodbank at Nomad, d:two centre, Market Place. Henley. Call (01491) 635737 or email info@nomadhenley.co.uk

Chef Simon McKenzie — ready meals delivered to your door. Visit www.chefsimonmckenzie.com/luxury-ready-meals

Persian Delights by Mali — meals cooked to order with a few days’ notice. Call 07867 489626.

The Anchor pub, Friday Street, Henley, takeaway, collect from car park. Call (01491) 574753, visit www.theanchorhenley.co.uk

JK Fish & Chips, King’s Road, Henley. Collection only. Call (01491) 413920.

Spice Merchant, takeaway, Thames Side, Henley. Visit www.feast-online.co.uk

Hof’s Bar and Dining in Henley. Call (01491) 529313.

Three Horseshoes pub, Reading Road, Henley, for hot food takeaway in 10-minute slots from noon to 2pm and 5.30pm to 8pm from Tuesday to Saturday. Call (01491) 573971.

Half Moon pub, Cuxham, for takeaway from 5pm to 9pm, Monday to Friday and noon to 9pm at weekends.

Crockers Henley — fresh and frozen meals, wine and pre-mixed cocktails for collection. Call 07398 210769 or visit

https://crockershenley.selz.com/

Al Forno, Reading Road, Henley, 5pm to 10pm, daily.

81 Events, fine dining delivery, (01491) 641158 or www.81events

.co.uk

Magoos, Hart Street, Henley, pizza and drinks. Free delivery, 10-mile radius, 5pm to 1am Sunday to Wednesday, 5pm to 2am Thursday to Saturday, 07464 962224 or www.magooshenley.co.uk

Bistro at the Boathouse, Station Road, Henley, order online for collection Fridays and Saturdays 5pm to 8.30pm and Sundays noon to 2.30pm, from www.bistroattheboathouse.co.uk

Health

Townlands Memorial Hospital minor injuries unit. Call 01865 903703, visit www.nhs.org.uk

Doctors’ surgeries are conducting all appointments by telephone. If a condition is deemed serious enough, a face-to-face appointment will be offered.

The Bell Surgery, off York Road, call (01491) 843250. In April it launched eConsult, an interactive online form, to ask a GP or nurse a question or to ask for help with a prescription or administration. Visit www.thebellsurgery.webgp.com

The Hart Surgery, off York Road, call (01491) 843200.

The Chiltern Surgery, Hill Road, Watlington, call (01491) 612444.

The Wargrave Surgery, Victoria Road, Wargrave, call 0118 940 3939.

Emmer Green Surgery, St Barnabas Road, Emmer Green, call 0118 948 6900 or 0118 948 1684.

Wallingford Medical Practice, Reading Road, Wallingford, call (01491) 835577.

Goring Surgery, Red Cross Road, Goring, call (01491) 872372.

Woodcote Surgery, Wayside Green, Woodcote, call (01491) 680686.

Mill Stream Surgery, Benson, call (01491) 838286.

Nettlebed Surgery, Wanbourne Lane, call (01491) 641204.

Sonning Common Health Centre, Wood Lane, Sonning Common, call 0118 972 2188.

Oxfordshire diabetes patient hotline. Call 01865 857357 or email dsnop.ocdem@nhs.net

Chemists

Boots the chemist in Bell Street, Henley, is open from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5.30pm on Saturday and from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday.

The pharmacy at Tesco in Reading Road, Henley, is open from 9am to 7pm Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 6pm on Friday, from 8am to 7pm on Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

The Henley Pharmacy in Bell Street, Henley, is open from 8.45am to 5.30pm from Monday to Saturday and closed on Sunday. Some lunchtime closures are possible due to demand.

The Day Lewis pharmacy in Wood Lane, Sonning Common, is open from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm Monday to Friday, from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm on Saturday. Closed Sunday.

The Lloyds pharmacy in High Street, Goring, is open from 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm on Saturday. Closed Sunday.

The Lloyds pharmacy in High Street, Benson, is open from 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday, from 9am to 1pm on Saturday. Closed Sunday.

The Lloyds pharmacy in Victoria Road, Wargrave, is open from 8.45am to 6.30pm from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 1pm on Saturday. Closed Sunday.

The pharmacy in Couching Street, Watlington, is open from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm Monday to Friday, from 9am to 1pm on Saturday. Closed Sunday.

Lloyds pharmacy in Peppard Road, Emmer Green, is open from 8.30am to 1pm then 2pm to 6.30pm Monday to Friday, from 8.30am to 1pm and 2pm to 5.30pm on Saturday. Closed Sunday.

Boots the chemist in Church Street, Caversham, is open from 10am to noon and 1pm to 5pm Monday to Sunday.

Rowlands pharmacy in Hemdean Road, Caversham, is open from 10am to 1.30pm and 2.30pm to 6.30pm Monday to Friday, from 10am to 11.45am on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Markand pharmacy in Henley Road, Caversham, is open from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Parish councils

Henley Town Council — Louise Hastings (general enquiries), 07730 095053; Helen Barnett (town and community issues), 07702 884321 and James Churchill-Coleman (town hall), 07889 861977.

Benson Parish Council — clerk Elizabeth Stanley, (01491) 825038 and clerk@bensonpc.org.uk

Bix and Assendon Parish Council — clerk Jane Pryce, 01189 475915 and parishclerk

@bixandassendon.org.uk

Checkendon — clerk Claire Dunk, (01491) 680558 and claire.dunk@talktalk.net

Eye & Dunsden Parish Council — clerk M Sermon, (01491) 412908 or 07425 131862 and clerk@eyedunsden.org

Ewelme Parish Council — clerk Jo Brock 07510 250508 and clerk@ewelme.org.uk

Goring Heath Parish Council — clerk Amanda Holland, 01189 844867 and goring.heath.parish

.council@gmail.com

Goring Parish Council — assistant clerk Mike Ward, (01491) 874444 and clerk@

goringparishcouncil.gov.uk

Harpsden Parish Council — clerk Anne Marie Scanlon, 07879 210633 and clerk@harpsden

parishcouncil.org.uk

Highmoor Parish Council — clerk Jean Pickett, 07864 718314 and clerk@highmoorparish.org.uk

Ipsden Parish Council — Amanda McCrea, (01491) 825767 and ipsdenpc@gmail.com

Kidmore End — clerk Roger Penfold, 01189 473130 and clerk@kepc.info

Lewknor — clerk B Drysdale, 07833 125414 and lewknorparish

@hotmail.co.uk

Mapledurham Parish Council — Kidmore End — clerk Roger Penfold, 01189 473130 and clerk@kepc.info

Nettlebed Parish Council — clerk Jo Pugh, 07554 810736 and parish.clerk@nettlebed-pc.org.uk

Nuffield Parish Council — clerk Claire Dunk, (01491) 680558 and claire.dunk@talktalk.net

Pishill with Stonor Parish Council — clerk P Pearce, (01491) 638727 and clerk@pishillwith

stonorpc.co.uk

Rotherfield Greys Parish Council — clerk Jane Pryce 01189 475 915 and parishclerk@

rotherfieldgreys.org.uk.

Rotherfield Peppard Parish Council — clerk Joanne Askin 01189 406809 and clerk@

rppc.org.uk

Shiplake Parish Council — clerk Roger Hudson, (01491) 577654 or 07831 106394 and clerk@shiplakepc.com

Sonning Common Parish Council — clerk Philip Collings, 01189 723616 and clerk@sonning

commonparishcouncil.org.uk

Stoke Row Parish Council — clerk Ina Chantry, (01491) 410417 and clerk@stokerow.info

Swyncombe Parish Council — chairman Liz Longley, (01491) 641445, clerk Kristina Tynan, swyncombepc@ymail.com

Watlington Parish Council — clerk K Tyman (01491) 613867 and wpc@watlington-oxon-pc.gov.uk

Whitchurch Parish Council — clerk Jane Yamamoto, 07876 714906 and parishclerk.

whitchurchonthames@gmail.com

Woodcote Parish Council — clerk J Welham, (01491) 681861 and pc@woodcote-online.co.uk

Other useful contacts

Riverside Counselling Service for adults and young people from the age of 12. Call (01491) 876670, email contact@riversidecounselling

service.co.uk or visit www.riverside

counsellingservice.co.uk

South Oxon Adult Mental Health — calls to 01865 904191 are answered 24 hours a day.

Oxfordshire South and Vale Citizens Advice — call 0300 3309042, email henley@

osavcab.org.uk or visit

www.citizensadvice.org.uk

Henley Volunteer Drivers, transport to hospitals and doctors’ surgeries for elderly and disabled. Call (01491) 572923 Monday to Friday, 10.15am to noon.

Age UK Oxfordshire telephone service for the elderly offering advice and a weekly check-up call. Call 01865 411288 or email admin@ageukoxfordshire.org.uk

Healthwatch Oxfordshire, information on care support. Call 01865 520520 from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

Oxfordshire County Council telephone line for vulnerable people. Call 01865 897820 or email shield@oxfordshire.gov.uk from 8.30am to 8pm weekdays and 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Oxfordshire All In provides information for volunteers. Visit Public Health England or www.oxfordshireallin.org

Action for Carers telephone support service. Call 01865 411288.

Oxfordshire Domestic Abuse Service helpline, 08007 310055 from 10am to 7pm weekdays.

Samaritans provides emotional support to anyone in distress or at risk of suicide. Call free at any time from any phone on 116 123 or email joe@samaritans.org

Savile Row Travel app for information on small producers, and takeaways, from the android and Apple stores. User ID: HENLEY, Passcode: LOCAL.

Henley Basket — buy goods direct from town retailers for collection or delivery. Visit www.henleybasket.co.uk