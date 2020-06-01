Cafe Scientifique Henley

CAFÉ Sci presents “Closing the gap: the quest to understand prime numbers”.

Prime numbers have intrigued, inspired and infuriated mathematicians for millennia and yet mathematicians’ difficulty with answering simple questions about them reveals their depth and subtlety.

In this talk, which shares its title with her first book, Dr Vicky Neale will describe recent progress towards proving the famous twin primes conjecture and the very different ways in which these breakthroughs have been made — a solo mathematician working in isolation, a young mathematician displaying creativity at the start of a career and a large collaboration that reveals much about how mathematicians go about their work.

Dr Vicky Neale is Whitehead lecturer at the Mathematical Institute, University of Oxford, and supernumerary fellow at Balliol College, Oxford.

Her talk, via Zoom, will take place on Wednesday, June 10 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, including questions.

