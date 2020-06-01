Henley Citizens Advice

CITIZENS Advice, a charity, has continued giving advice to those in need throughout the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to the tireless dedication of its staff and volunteers.

The team quickly rallied to ensure that as many people as possible could be helped over the phone or through webchat.

Two weeks into the lockdown, 70 volunteer advisers were operating the advice line service from their homes.

As part of Volunteers’ Week, which runs from June 1 to 7, Citizens Advice Oxfordshire South and Vale wants to thank its 150 volunteers for their contribution not only during this exceptional time but throughout the year. Between them they contribute more than 1,000 hours to helping local people each week.

In the last year the charity has helped more than 11,000 people with problems such as debt, housing, benefit and employment issues.

Volunteer Virginia Parker says: “I get enormous pleasure in helping people in difficult circumstances to understand and get what they are entitled to.

“It can be very daunting to ask for help, so we do our best to put people at ease and help them through the process.

“There is nothing more rewarding than helping people to resolve their problems so they can move ahead with their lives.”

Jon Bright, chief officer at Citizens Advice Oxfordshire South and Vale, said: “Throughout the year our wonderful volunteers contribute their time and energy to make a huge difference to people’s lives and help keep our vital service running.

“Their support has been invaluable and I cannot thank them enough for their continued dedication. We couldn’t do it without them.”

If you are interested in finding out more about volunteering with Citizens Advice Oxfordshire South and Vale, please visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk/

local/oxfordshire-south-vale

Darius Halpern