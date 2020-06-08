Help group

Neighbours on song for 10th and final carers tribute
A SUPPORT group has been set up in Sonning to connect residents during the coronavirus pandemic.
The St Andrew’s Shepherds, named after the village church, is being
co-ordinated by Liz Nelson.
It is putting together the 115 people on the electoral roll aged over 70 with the 115 who are under that age.
08 June 2020
