Your cut-out-and-keep guide to help get through the coronavirus pandemic

GOVERNMENT guidance and the “road map” out of lockdown.

What can I do that I couldn’t do before?

You can now do the following:

• Spend time outdoors, including private gardens and other outdoor spaces, in groups of up to six people from different households, following social guidelines of a 2m distance.

• Visit car showrooms and outdoor markets.

• In line with arrangements made by your school, send your child to school or nursery, if they are in early years, reception, year 1 or year 6, if you could not before.

Parents will not be fined if they keep children off when schools finally re-open but they will be encouraged to let them go.

Nannies and childminders can work from for those who cannot work from home.

• If you are an elite athlete, train and compete using specified gyms, pools and sports facilities you need.

You should continue to adhere to strict social distancing guidelines when you are outside your home, particularly ensuring you are 2m away from anyone outside your household.

The more people you have interactions with, the more chance the virus has to spread. Try to limit the number of people you see, especially over short periods of time.

What can’t you do?

• Visit friends and family inside their homes.

• Stay overnight away from your own home, except in limited circumstances, such as for work.

• Exercise in an indoor sports court, gym or leisure centre, or go swimming in a public pool.

• Use an outdoor gym or

playground.

• Gather outdoors in a group of more than six people (excluding members of your own household).

Can I play sport with someone I don’t live with?

You can exercise or play sport in groups of up to six people from other households but should only do so where it is possible to maintain a 2m gap from those you do not live with.

People who play team sports can meet and train together and do things like conditioning or fitness sessions but they must be in groups of no more than six and be 2m apart at all times.

While groups could practise ball skills like passing and kicking, equipment sharing should be kept to a minimum and strong hygiene practices should be in place before and after.

Can I use garden equipment like tables and chairs?

You should not be sharing garden equipment with people outside of your household. You could bring your own or, if you have to use chairs, wipe them down carefully with household cleaner before and after use.

You should not go indoors in someone else’s home unless you need the toilet or are passing through to access the garden. Avoid touching surfaces, wash your hands thoroughly after using the toilet, wipe down surfaces, use separate or paper towels and wash or dispose of them safely after use.

Can I share food and drink, including having a picnic or barbecue?

Yes. but stay alert. You should not pass each other food unless you live together and should not use plates or utensils that someone from another house has touched.

Can I use public transport?

Everybody, including key workers, should avoid using public transport if you can. You should cycle, walk or drive wherever possible.

Where trains and buses are used, social distancing guidance must be followed, including the use of face coverings.

Vulnerable groups, shielding and the elderly

Advice for those aged 70 and over continues to be that they should minimise contact with others outside their household. Those shielding may wish to consider spending time outdoors once a day. This can be with members of their own household or, for those shielding alone, with one person from another household, keeping 2m apart at all times.

Work

Everyone should work from home, if possible, to reduce infections and overcrowding on public transport. Those who cannot “should travel to work if their workplace is open”.

Sectors of the economy that are allowed to be open should be open, such as food production, construction, manufacturing and scientific research in laboratories.

Hospitality and non-essential retail should remain closed but the Government has announced its intention to re-open non-essential retail from June 15, if safe to do so and shops have been made covid secure.

Shops

All non-essential retail can open from Monday (June 15), subject to low infection rates and social distancing with strict guidance as follows:

Define number of customers that can reasonably follow 2m social distancing within store and any outdoor selling areas. Take into account likely pinch points and busy areas.

Encourage customers to shop alone, where possible, use hand sanitiser or handwashing facilities on entry and encourage them to avoid handling products whilst browsing.

Remind customers who are accompanied by children that they are responsible for supervising them at all times and should follow social distancing guidelines.

Look at ways of reducing congestion and contact between customers such as queue management or one-way flow.

Ensure any changes to entries, exit and queue management take into account adjustments for those who need them, such as disabled shoppers.

Provide clear guidance on social distancing and hygiene to people on arrival, for example, signage and visual aids.

Inform customers that they should be prepared to remove face coverings safely if asked to do so by staff for the purposes of identification.

Ensure frequent cleaning of objects and surfaces that are touched regularly, including self-checkouts, trolleys, coffee machines and handheld devices.

Fitting rooms should be closed wherever possible.

Stagger collection times for customers collecting items with a queuing system in place to ensure a 2m distance.

Pubs and hairdressers

Personal care services such as hairdressers and beauty salons will not open until July 4 at the earliest, subject to infection rates.

Pubs, clubs, cinemas and accommodation will be among the last to re-open. Churches and other religious venues will not open in the near future.

Weddings and places of worship

You cannot gather in sufficient numbers indoors to enable a wedding ceremony. Small wedding parties might be allowed later this year.

Places of worship will be allowed to open for private individual prayer from Monday (June 15). Churches, mosques, synagogues and temples will have to manage the number of worshippers attending.

Self-employment income support scheme

Individuals or members of partnerships can apply for a grant worth 80 per cent of their average monthly trading profits.

It will be paid in a single instalment, covering three months and capped at £7,500. Government expect to pay out within six days of each claim.

Visit https://www.gov.uk/guidance/claim-a-grant-through-the-self-employment-income-support-scheme

Face coverings

People should aim to wear a face-covering in enclosed spaces where social distancing is not always possible, which includes shopping and on public transport.

The public should not buy surgical masks or respirators used by the NHS.

Face coverings should not be used by children under the age of two, while young children may need help.

Wash your hands before putting face coverings on and taking them off.

Volunteer groups and volunteers

Henley Covid-19 Mutual Aid has its own Facebook group page and can be contacted by emailing

henleyc19aid@gmail.com

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton will deliver soup, long-life milk, sugar, teabags, coffee and toilet rolls to people self-isolating and the elderly. Call him on 07836 202508.

Message town councillor Will Hamilton on Twitter @LeadHenley for help with shopping.

The Henley Literary Festival has a “buddy” scheme for residents who require support and deliveries of groceries or medication. Email info@henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk

Shiplake Villages Covid-19 Mutual Aid has its own Facebook group page. Contact Joanne Stone on 01189 406665 or

covid-19@shiplakevillages.com or email Kate Oldridge at kateaoldridge@gmail.com

Benson Help Hub, call (01491) 352524 or (01491) 352526 or email BensonHelpHub@gmail.com

Binfield Heath Covid-19 Mutual Aid has its own Facebook group page co-ordinated by Jon Gittoes, Amanda Jennings and Gilly Lea.

Checkendon Volunteers has its own Facebook group page. Email Becky Kite at bexkite@hotmail.com

Eye and Dunsden Corona Support has a Facebook group page.

Ewelme Village Store has a delivery service for villagers who self-isolate. Call (01491) 834467.

Harpsden volunteers are co-ordinated by Florence Phillips. Contact her via Facebook messenger.

Highmoor Volunteers group is run by Elaine Mulvaney and Judi Stacpoole. Email highmoorvolunteers@gmail.com

Nettlebed volunteers. Email nettlebedcovid19@icloud.com or call Noel Sheeran on (01491) 641114.

Kidmore End volunteers. Email Sue Remenyi at sue.remenyi@gmail.com

Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common is deploying 50 drivers to pick up shopping and medicines. Call 0118 972 3986.

SoCo Corona Virus Support has its own Facebook group page. Call 07468 004541 or email socohelpers@gmail.com

Stoke Row Village has its own Facebook group page. Email Mark Taylor at stokerowchapel@gmail.com

Combat Corona Volunteers Woodcote has its own Facebook group page. Email Rachael Winterbotom at rachwinterbottom@gmail.com

Combat Corona Volunteers Goring has its own Facebook group page. Call Debs Newell-Akers on (01491) 525639.

Wargrave Coronavirus Help has its own Facebook group page. Call Michele Bryan on 07966 585529.

Groceries and takeaway meals

Bosley Patch at Swiss Farm, Marlow Road, Henley, for vegetable boxes, bread and supplies. Pick-up and delivery from 07584 080663, www.bosleypatch.co.uk

O’Neills fruit and vegetables market stall, Market Place, Henley, every Thursday. Mixed boxes available, ordered and paid for in advance, by 5pm Wednesday. Email oneills@live.co.uk

Gabriel Machin butchers, Market Place, Henley, for fresh and cured meat, fish, cheese and eggs. Call (01491) 574377, visit www.gabrielmachin.co.uk

Willow Basket, Friday Street, Henley, for dried goods including pasta, rice, pulses, grains, dried herbs and spices. Available for pick-up. Call 07769 975605.

Nettlebed Creamery is open every weekday from 9.30am to 1pm. Milk and cheese available. Call (01491) 642127, visit www.nettlebedcreamery.com

Budgens at Nettlebed petrol station is open 24 hours a day.

English Farm, Nuffield — pasture-fed Longhorn beef and a half and whole lamb box option. Email longhorns@englishfarm.net or text/WhatsApp 07535 526005.

Lawlor’s the Bakers, Henley Enterprise Park. For pick-up call (01491) 572018. Products also sold at Hambleden Village Stores, Shiplake shop, Takhar Wine Mart, Greys Road, Henley, and Station News, Reading Road, Henley.

Time for Tea Vintage for fruit and vegetable boxes, milk, eggs and baked goods, order from its Facebook page.

Orwells in Shiplake Row is providing a community shop for delivery (within 10 miles) or collection, which includes fresh produce, groceries and home essentials. Priority is given to the elderly and vulnerable. Call 01189 403673 or visit www.theorwellscommunityshop.co.uk

Drifters coffee house, Reading Road, Henley, for food bundles and essentials for delivery. Available from its Facebook page and 07889 317797.

Blue Tin Farm, Ipsden, for pork, beef, lamb and mutton by the joint and a range of sausages, bacon, gammon, burgers, fresh vegetables and eggs. Call (01491) 681145 or visit www.bluetinproduce.co.uk

Shiplake Butchers can be contacted on 01189 402728.

Boston Road Baker delivers on a Tuesday or Friday within a one-mile radius of Boston Road, Henley, www.thebostonroadbaker.com

First Choice Produce is delivering fresh fruit and vegetable boxes to homes in Henley. Visit www.firstchoiceproduce.com/shop

Hambleden Village Stores for vegetables, milk, eggs, meat, bread, cakes, drinks and household products. Call (01491) 571201.

Stoke Row Store for sourdough, cheese, yoghurt, milk, fresh fruit and vegetables, beer and wine. Call (01491) 681430 or visit www.stokerowstore.co.uk

Lower Shiplake corner shop and post office for fresh foods, milk, bread, eggs, honey, bacon and sausages. Call 01189 402932.

Chris the Baker, Henley, pop-up bread shop, also lardy cake and buns. Call 07974 564926.

Menza café and bar, at Henley Rugby Club, for grocery delivery and collection. Call (01491) 577066, visit www.themenza.co.uk

Boston Mills Bakery — email bostonmillsbakery@gmail.com or visit www.bostonmillsbakery.com

The farm shop at Sheeplands garden centre in Hare Hatch is open from 7am to 8am Monday to Saturday for parents with their children and key workers, from 8am to 9am for the elderly and vulnerable, Open to all from 9am to 5pm and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Highwayman Inn, Checkendon, for essential groceries and fresh produce for pick-up and delivery to those self-isolating. Call (01491) 682020 or visit www.thehighwayman-checkendon.co.uk

Rising Sun, Highmoor, for essential groceries, fresh produce and cleaning supplies. Collection and delivery available within a five-mile radius. Call (01491) 640856.

Golden Ball, Lower Assendon, for fresh meat, produce, dairy, eggs, dry goods, wine and beer. Pre-orders only from (01491) 574157 or golden_ball@btconnect.com

Five Horseshoes, Maidensgrove, for groceries and meat packs. Call (01491) 641282.

White Hart, Nettlebed, for groceries and fresh produce. Call (01491) 641245 or visit www.thewhshop.co.uk

The Flowing Spring at Playhatch, for essentials. Delivery available to neighbouring parishes. Call 01189 699878 or visit

www.theflowingspringpub.co.uk

Crooked Billet pub in Stoke Row, for basic provisions, meat and dairy. Collection from car park and front of pub. Call (01491) 681048/682304 from 11am to 7pm Friday to Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday.

Foodbank at Nomad, d:two centre, Market Place. Henley. Call (01491) 635737 or email info@nomadhenley.co.uk

Chef Simon McKenzie — ready meals delivered to your door. Visit www.chefsimonmckenzie.com/luxury-ready-meals

Persian Delights by Mali — meals cooked to order with a few days’ notice. Call 07867 489626.

The Anchor pub, Friday Street, Henley, takeaway, collect from car park. Call (01491) 574753, visit www.theanchorhenley.co.uk

JK Fish & Chips, King’s Road, Henley. Collection only. Call (01491) 413920.

Spice Merchant, takeaway, Thames Side, Henley. Visit www.feast-online.co.uk

Hof’s Bar and Dining in Henley. Call (01491) 529313.

Three Horseshoes pub, Reading Road, Henley, for hot food takeaway in 10-minute slots from noon to 2pm and 5.30pm to 8pm from Tuesday to Saturday. Call (01491) 573971.

Half Moon pub, Cuxham, for takeaway from 5pm to 9pm, Monday to Friday and noon to 9pm at weekends.

Crockers Henley — fresh and frozen meals, wine and pre-mixed cocktails for collection. Call 07398 210769 or visit

https://crockershenley.selz.com/

Al Forno, Reading Road, Henley, 5pm to 10pm, daily.

81 Events, fine dining delivery, (01491) 641158 or www.81events.co.uk

Magoos, Hart Street, Henley, pizza and drinks. Free delivery, 10-mile radius, 5pm to 1am Sunday to Wednesday, 5pm to 2am Thursday to Saturday, 07464 962224 or www.magooshenley.co.uk

Bistro at the Boathouse, Station Road, Henley, order online for collection Fridays and Saturdays 5pm to 8.30pm and Sundays noon to 2.30pm, from www.bistroattheboathouse.co.uk

Health

Townlands Memorial Hospital minor injuries unit. Call 01865 903703, visit www.nhs.org.uk

Doctors’ surgeries are conducting all appointments by telephone. If a condition is deemed serious enough, a face-to-face appointment will be offered.

The Bell Surgery, off York Road, call (01491) 843250. In April it launched eConsult, an interactive online form, to ask a GP or nurse a question or to ask for help with a prescription or administration. Visit www.thebellsurgery.webgp.com

The Hart Surgery, off York Road, call (01491) 843200.

The Chiltern Surgery, Hill Road, Watlington, call (01491) 612444.

The Wargrave Surgery, Victoria Road, Wargrave, call 0118 940 3939.

Emmer Green Surgery, St Barnabas Road, Emmer Green, call 0118 948 6900 or 0118 948 1684.

Wallingford Medical Practice, Reading Road, Wallingford, call (01491) 835577.

Goring Surgery, Red Cross Road, Goring, call (01491) 872372.

Woodcote Surgery, Wayside Green, Woodcote, call (01491) 680686.

Mill Stream Surgery, Benson, call (01491) 838286.

Nettlebed Surgery, Wanbourne Lane, call (01491) 641204.

Sonning Common Health Centre, Wood Lane, Sonning Common, call 0118 972 2188.

Oxfordshire diabetes patient hotline. Call 01865 857357 or email dsnop.ocdem@nhs.net

NHS test and trace

The Government is asking people who have had a positive test for covid-19 and those who may have had contact with people who have tested positive, to provide information to help slow the virus spread. For more information, visit

https://contact-tracing.phe.gov.uk/

Chemists

Boots the chemist in Bell Street, Henley, is open from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5.30pm on Saturday and from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday.

The pharmacy at Tesco in Reading Road, Henley, is open from 9am to 7pm Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 6pm on Friday, from 8am to 7pm on Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

The Henley Pharmacy in Bell Street, Henley, is open from 8.45am to 5.30pm from Monday to Saturday and closed on Sunday. Some lunchtime closures are possible due to demand.

The Day Lewis pharmacy in Wood Lane, Sonning Common, is open from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm Monday to Friday, from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm on Saturday. Closed Sunday.

The Lloyds pharmacy in High Street, Goring, is open from 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm on Saturday. Closed Sunday.

The Lloyds pharmacy in High Street, Benson, is open from 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday, from 9am to 1pm on Saturday. Closed Sunday.

The Lloyds pharmacy in Victoria Road, Wargrave, is open from 8.45am to 6.30pm from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 1pm on Saturday. Closed Sunday.

The pharmacy in Couching Street, Watlington, is open from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm Monday to Friday, from 9am to 1pm on Saturday. Closed Sunday.

Lloyds pharmacy in Peppard Road, Emmer Green, is open from 8.30am to 1pm then 2pm to 6.30pm Monday to Friday, from 8.30am to 1pm and 2pm to 5.30pm on Saturday. Closed Sunday.

Boots the chemist in Church Street, Caversham, is open from 10am to noon and 1pm to 5pm Monday to Sunday.

Rowlands pharmacy in Hemdean Road, Caversham, is open from 10am to 1.30pm and 2.30pm to 6.30pm Monday to Friday, from 10am to 11.45am on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Markand pharmacy in Henley Road, Caversham, is open from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Other useful contacts

Henley Town Council — Louise Hastings (general enquiries), 07730 095053; Helen Barnett (town and community issues), 07702 884321 and James Churchill-Coleman (town hall), 07889 861977.

Riverside Counselling Service for adults and young people from the age of 12. Call (01491) 876670, email contact@riverside

counsellingservice.co.uk or visit www.riversidecounsellingservice.co.uk

South Oxon Adult Mental Health — calls to 01865 904191 are answered 24 hours a day.

Oxfordshire South and Vale Citizens Advice — call 0300 3309042, email henley@osavcab.org.uk or visit

www.citizensadvice.org.uk

Henley Volunteer Drivers, transport to hospitals and doctors’ surgeries for elderly and disabled. Call (01491) 572923 Monday to Friday, 10.15am to noon.

Age UK Oxfordshire telephone service for the elderly offering advice and a weekly check-up call. Call 01865 411288 or email admin@ageukoxfordshire.org.uk

Healthwatch Oxfordshire, information on care support. Call 01865 520520 from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

Oxfordshire County Council telephone line for vulnerable people. Call 01865 897820 or email shield@oxfordshire.gov.uk from 8.30am to 8pm weekdays and 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Oxfordshire All In provides information for volunteers. Visit Public Health England or www.oxfordshireallin.org

Action for Carers telephone support service. Call 01865 411288.

Oxfordshire Domestic Abuse Service helpline, 08007 310055 from 10am to 7pm weekdays.

Samaritans provides emotional support to anyone in distress or at risk of suicide. Call free at any time from any phone on 116 123 or email joe@samaritans.org

Savile Row Travel app for information on small producers, and takeaways, from the android and Apple stores. User ID:

HENLEY, Passcode: LOCAL.

Henley Basket — buy goods direct from town retailers for collection or delivery. Visit www.henleybasket.co.uk