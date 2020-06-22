OXFORDSHIRE South and Vale Citizens Advice needs two trustees to join its board.

The roles involve overseeing data protection and regulation, IT strategy and fundraising.

Trustees are asked to attend six board meetings a year, which are held in the evening at various locations (currently remotely).

Each trustee oversees a particular aspect of the charity’s work.

We are a charity with 160 volunteer advisers and nine full-time staff who advise 11,000 people a year from four advice centres. Since March, our staff and volunteers have been operating our AdviceLine service from home.

People seek our advice on benefits, debt, housing, employment, relationship and consumer problems.

Following advice, nearly three quarters of clients are able to resolve their problem.

Our funding comes from district, town and parish councils and local charities.

If you are interested in a trustee role, please email Jon Bright, the director, at jon.bright@osavcab.org.uk

To apply, visit www.citizens

advice.org.uk/oxfordshire-

south-vale

Darius Halpern