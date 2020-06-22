British Modern Military History Society

FORMED in early 2019, the society organises monthly talks for anyone interested in military history over the last 200 years from Nelson’s time to the present day.

Based in Woodcote village hall, we can accommodate up to 100 people at each talk in pleasant surroundings, offering a warm and welcoming evening out.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, all our scheduled meetings have been cancelled while we wait for clearer guidance on when, if and in what format our talks can resume. We believe that the very earliest this will be is the autumn.

It is also likely we will have to restrict the number of attendees so that social distancing rules can be adequately enforced.

This month we will be piloting holding some talks via Zoom with a restricted number of participants to make sure the technology works. Assuming it does, we shall look to roll this out.

Operation Bookworm: We have been working hard over the last few weeks getting in articles and contributions for our book in aid of the charity Blind Veterans UK (formerly St Dunstan’s). We have had a tremendous response with contributions from across the globe on a range of diverse topics from the Crimean War, prisoners of war surviving the Death Railway and the Blitz to fighting at Goose Green.

If you would like to submit something, please email info@bmmhs.org before the deadline of June 30.

We are all looking forward to getting back up and running again as soon as we safely can.

Andy Cockeram

chairman