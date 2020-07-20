Your cut-out-and-keep guide to help get through the coronavirus pandemic

WHEN it is not possible to stay 2m apart, people should keep a distance of “one metre plus”.

This means staying at least 1m apart, while observing precautions to reduce the risk of transmission.

Businesses are being asked to help by:

• Change office layouts to avoid face-to-face seating.

• Reduce the number of people in enclosed spaces.

• Improve ventilation.

• Use protective screens and face coverings.

• Provide hand sanitiser.

• Change shift patterns so that staff work in set teams.

• Restaurants, pubs and cafés are allowed to re-open, providing they are covid-secure.

All hospitality indoors will be limited to table service and contact between staff and customers will be limited.

Customers will have to provide their contact details when they enter a pub or restaurant.

Holiday accommodation, such as hotels bed & breakfasts, cottages, campsites and caravan parks can re-open and people can stay away from home overnight.

Two households of any size can meet indoors or outside and can stay overnight. This does not have to be the same set of households. However, they will have to maintain social distancing, unless they are part of the same support bubble.

Outdoors, people from multiple households can meet in groups of up to six, although two households can meet regardless of size.

Outdoor spaces, outdoor gyms and children’s playgrounds can re-open, if they can do so safely.

Outdoor pools and outdoor theatres can re-open. Indoor gyms, swimming pools and sports facilities can open next Saturday (July 25).

Singing and the playing of brass and wind instruments will be allowed in professional environments.

Grassroots sport can now return, beginning with cricket.

Hairdressers, beauticians, tattooists, spas, tanning salons and other close-contact services can re-open.

But not all forms of beauty treatment will be able to go ahead, as some are deemed too high-risk. These include face waxing, sugaring or threading services, facial treatments, make-up application and eyebrow treatments.

Libraries, community centres, bingo halls, cinemas, museums and galleries can re-open, along with funfairs and theme parks, amusement arcades, outdoor skating rinks, social clubs and model villages.

Places of worship can open for payers and services, including weddings with up to 30 guests, subject to social distancing.

Learners can resume driving and riding lessons. Theory tests can also re-start but car driving tests will restart on July 22.

Face coverings

People should aim to wear a face-covering in enclosed spaces where social distancing is not always possible.

From next Friday (July 24) face coverings in shops and supermarkets will be made mandatory. Any customer who does not comply with the new rule could face a fine of up to £100.

Theatres, museums and galleries

The Government will give £1.57bn to help theatres, galleries, museums and other cultural venues.

To get the money, these venues will have to apply for an emergency grant or loan. Independent cinemas, heritage sites and music venues will also be able to apply for some of the money.

Green investment

The Government is going to give £3bn towards a new "green investment" package, to cut carbon emissions and create tens of thousands of new jobs.

The money will be used to improve insulation in public buildings such as schools and hospitals and adding low-carbon heating technology to social housing.

People who own houses will also able to apply for up to £5,000 to help make their homes more energy saving.

Under the Green Homes Grant, the government will pay at least two-thirds of the cost of home improvements that save energy, the Treasury said.

Business — Think Local

Al Forno (restaurant), Reading Road, Henley, open for takeaways, (01491) 576362.

Anne Haines Interiors, Bell Street, Henley, open by appointment, (01491) 411424.

Anthony Paul Jewellery, Bell Street, Henley, open Tuesday to Saturday 9.30am to 5.15pm, (01491) 575821.

Asiana Spice (restaurant), Reading Road, Henley, open for takeaway Friday to Sunday, (01491) 574422.

Asquiths teddy bear shop, New Street, Henley, open Wednesday to Friday 10am to 1pm, (01491) 571978.

Bagatelle toy shop, Bell Street, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm.

Bell Bookshop, Bell Street, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Berries Coffee, Hart Street, Henley, open Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm and 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, 07716 522288.

Biggie Best, Duke Street, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 9.30am to 5.30pm and 11am to 4pm Sunday, (01491) 571488.

Bistro at the Boathouse (restaurant), Thames Side, Henley, open for takeaway Wednesday to Sunday, (01491) 577937.

Bluebells of Henley, Reading Road, Henley, open Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm, (01491) 413444.

Bodywise Health Foods, Market Place, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5.30pm, (01491) 573764.

Bombay Dining, Reading Road, Henley, open for takeaway, (01491) 572218.

Boots, Bell Street, Henley, open Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm, 9am to 5.30pm Saturday and 10.30am to 4.30pm Sunday, (01491) 574132.

Boots the Optician, Duke Street, Henley, open by appointment Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, 9am to 4.30pm Saturday, (01491) 637763.

Brook House, Reading Road, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 10am to 5pm, (01491) 410098.

Bunkers Opticians, Duke Street, Henley, open by appointment Monday to Saturday 9am to 5.30pm, (01491) 412020.

Cafe Le Raj, Reading Road, Henley, open for takeaway, (01491) 573337.

Candela Clinical Hypnosis, Reading Road, Henley, open by appointment, 07702 939020.

Cartridge Zone, Greys Road, Henley, open Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm and 9am to 5pm Saturday, (01491) 577575.

Cecilia Quinn, Hart Street, Henley, open by appointment, 07961 171692.

Chocolate Cafe, Thames Side, Henley, open for takeaway, (01491) 575262.

Cook, Duke Street, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 9.30am to 4.30pm and 10.30am to 3.30pm Sunday, (01491) 411410.

Crew, Bell Street, Henley, (01491) 573023.

Crockers, Market Place, Henley, open for takeaway Thursday to Sunday.

David Roger-Sharp Jewellery, Duke Street, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 9.30am to 5.30pm, (01491) 411262.

Dominoes, Bell Street, Henley, delivery only.

Drifters coffee shop, Duke Street, Henley, open for takeaway Thursday to Sunday 10am to 2pm.

Estilo, Duke Street, Henley, open Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 5.30pm, (01491) 572211.

Facy, Market Place, Henley, Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm, (01491) 576969.

Frost Borneo opticians, Hart Street, Henley, open by appointment, (01491) 574091.

Full House Fish & Chips, Friday Street, Henley, open Monday to Sunday noon to 2pm and 5.30pm to 11pm, (01491) 413355.

Gabriel Machin, Market Place, Henley, open Tuesday and Thursday 8.30am to 5.30pm, 8.30am to 5pm Wednesday and 8.30am to 4pm Saturday, (01491) 574377.

Giggling Squid, Hart Street, Henley, open for takeaways from 6pm, (01491) 411044.

Golden Needle, Friday Street, Henley, open Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm and 9am to 5.30pm Saturday, 07475 130033.

Gorvett & Stone, Duke Street, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 9.30am to 5pm, (01491) 414485.

Harris & Hoole, Hart Street, Henley, open Monday to Sunday 7am to 5pm, (01491) 412165.

Henley Cycles, Duke Street, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5.30pm, (01491) 412500.

Henley Glass & Glazing, Bell Street, Henley, open Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm and 8am to 1pm Saturday, (01491) 576935.

Henley Pet Shop, Bell Street, Henley, open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5.30pm, (01491) 576069.

Henley Sports Shop, Reading Road, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 8.30am to 5pm.

Higgs Group printing and office supplies, Station Road, Henley, open Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm, (01491) 419429.

HSBC, Market Place, Henley, open Monday to Friday 10am to 2pm, 03457 404404.

Informality art gallery, Market Place, Henley, open Tuesday to Friday 10am to 6pm and 10am to 4pm Saturday.

Istanbul kebab shop, Greys Road, Henley, open Monday to Sunday noon to 11pm, (01491) 411810.

Jacks Gallery, Hart Street, Henley, open Monday and Tuesday 10am to 5pm and 10am to 5pm Friday to Sunday, (01491) 411044.

Jimmy Cuba & The Secret Record Store is open.

JK Fish & Chips, King’s Road, Henley, takeaway only, (01491) 413920.

Jonkers Rare Books, Hart Street, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 10am to 5.30pm, (01491) 576427.

Ladbrokes, Duke Street, Henley, open Monday to Friday 9am to 9.30pm and 8.30am to 7pm Saturday, 08007 316191.

Laurence Menswear, Duke Street, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 10am to 5.30pm, (01491) 577279.

Lawsons Goldsmiths, Duke Street, Henley, open Monday to Friday 9am to 5.30pm and 10am to 5.30pm Saturday, (01491) 412232.

Lilly Dry Clean, New Street, Henley, open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm and 9am to 3pm Saturday, (01491) 636232.

Liz Felix Millinery, Reading Road, Henley, open Saturday 10.30am to 5pm and rest of the week by appointment only, 07970 246512.

Lloyds Bank, Reading Road, Henley, open Monday to Friday 10am to 2pm, 03456 021997.

M&Co, Bell Street, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5.30pm and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Magoos, Hart Street, Henley, open Sunday to Wednesday 5pm to 1am and 5pm to 2am Thursday to Saturday, (01491) 574595.

Manzana, Bell Street, Henley, open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10am to 4.30pm, 10am to 1pm Wednesday and 9.30am to 5pm Saturday, (01491) 574500.

Mathers, Bell Street, Henley, open Monday to Sunday 11am to 4pm, (01491) 597911.

Mini Gift World, Reading Road, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 9am to 7pm.

Mountain Warehouse, Bell Street, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 10am to 5pm.

Nationwide Building Society, Market Place, Henley, open Monday to Thursday 10am to 2pm, 08005 540558.

Naughty Mutt Nice, Reading Road, Henley, open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm and 9am to 3.30pm Saturday.

New News, Reading Road, Henley, open Monday to Sunday 10am to 9pm, (01491) 599009.

Paperchase, Bell Street, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 10am to 5pm and 10.30am to 4.30pm Sunday, 07935 552788.

Patisserie Franco-Belge, Duke Street, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 7.30am to 4.30pm and Sunday 10am to 3pm, (01491) 577225.

Post Office, Reading Road, Henley, open Monday to Friday 8.30am to 5.30pm and Saturday 9am to 12.30pm, (01491) 573599.

Regatta Wines, Reading Road, Henley, open Monday to Sunday 10am to midnight, 07861 483008.

Reids Dry Cleaners, Reading Road, Henley, open Monday to Friday 8.30am to 5.30pm and 8.30am to 4pm Saturday.

Robert Dyas, Bell Street, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5.30pm and 10am to 4pm Sunday.

Sainsbury, Bell Street, Henley, open Monday to Sunday 7.30am to 10pm, (01491) 410053.

Sanbei, Bell Street, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 11am to 5pm, (01491) 598266.

Smokey Flame, Greys Road, Henley, open Monday to Sunday 11am to midnight, (01491) 578857.

Snappy Snaps, Bell Street, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5.30pm, (01491) 637684.

Soleman, Duke Street, Henley, is open, (01491) 410666.

Spice Merchant, Thames Side, Henley, open for takeaway, (01491) 636118.

Spoon Cafe, Duke Street, Henley, open Thursday to Saturday 9.30am to 3pm and 10am to 3pm Sunday, (01491) 410758.

Steepal of Henley, Reading Road, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 10am to 3pm, (01491) 411990.

Stocks, Bell Street, Henley, open Monday to Friday 9.30am to 5pm and 11am to 4pm Sunday, (01491) 877670.

Studio 35, Duke Street, Henley, open by appointment, 07432 480219.

Superdrug, Market Place, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5.30pm and 10am to 4pm Sunday.

Temptation, Bell Street, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5.30pm and 10.30am to 4.30pm Sunday, (01491) 574260.

Thames Hospice, Duke Street, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 9.30am to 5.30pm and 11am to 5pm Sunday, (01491) 302030.

The Anchor pub and restaurant, Friday Street, Henley, open for takeaway, (01491) 574753.

The Dub, Market Place, Henley, open for takeaway Wednesday to Saturday from 5pm to 10pm, 07787 101830.

The Lemongrove Gallery, Duke Street, Henley, is open, (01491) 577215.

The Rug Shed, Reading Road, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 9.30am to 5.30pm, (01491) 413321.

The Square, Market Place, Henley, open for takeaway, (01491) 573706.

The Vintage Look, Hart Street, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 10am to 5pm and 10.30am to 4pm Sunday, (01491) 413931.

The Willow Basket, Friday Street, Henley, open Thursday to Sunday 11am to 5pm, 07769 975605.

Three Horseshoes, Reading Road, Henley, open for takeaway, (01491) 573971.

Timpson, Bell Street, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm, (01491) 410558.

Tiny Gallery, Hart Street, Henley, open Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday 11am to 4pm, (01491) 575176.

Tudor Antiques, Duke Street, Henley, open Monday to Sunday 10am to 4pm, 07825 270707.

VH&CO, Duke Street, Henley, open Monday to Saturday by appointment 10am to 4pm, (01491) 817998.

Vinegar Hill, Duke Street, Henley, open Monday to Sunday 10am to 4pm, (01491) 817998.

Waitrose, Bell Street, open Monday to Saturday 8am to 9pm and 10am to 4pm Sunday, (01491) 410440.

Way Books, Friday Street, Henley, open Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 5pm, (01491) 576063.

WH Smith, Bell Street, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm and 10am to 4pm Sunday.

White Stuff, Bell Street, Henley, open Monday to Saturday 9,30am to 5.30pm, (01491) 576911.

Volunteer groups and volunteers

Henley Covid-19 Mutual Aid has its own Facebook group page and can be contacted by emailing

henleyc19aid@gmail.com

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton will deliver soup, long-life milk, sugar, teabags, coffee and toilet rolls to the elderly and self-isolating. Call him on 07836 202508.

Message town councillor Will Hamilton on Twitter

@LeadHenley for help with shopping.

The Henley Literary Festival has a “buddy” scheme for residents who need help with groceries or medication. Email info@henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk

Shiplake Villages Covid-19 Mutual Aid has its own Facebook group page. Contact Joanne Stone on 01189 406665 or

covid-19@shiplakevillages.com or email Kate Oldridge at kateaoldridge@gmail.com

Benson Help Hub, call (01491) 352524 or (01491) 352526 or email BensonHelpHub@gmail.com

Binfield Heath Covid-19 Mutual Aid has a Facebook group page co-ordinated by Jon Gittoes, Amanda Jennings and Gilly Lea.

Checkendon Volunteers has a Facebook group page. Email Becky Kite at bexkite@hotmail.com

Eye and Dunsden Corona Support has a Facebook group page.

Ewelme Village Store has a delivery service for villagers who self-isolate. Call (01491) 834467.

Harpsden volunteers are

co-ordinated by Florence Phillips. Contact her via Facebook messenger.

Highmoor Volunteers group is run by Elaine Mulvaney and Judi Stacpoole. Email highmoor

volunteers@gmail.com

Nettlebed volunteers. Email nettlebedcovid19@icloud.com or call Noel Sheeran on (01491) 641114.

Kidmore End volunteers. Email Sue Remenyi at sue.remenyi@gmail.com

Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common is deploying 50 drivers to pick up shopping and medicines. Call 0118 972 3986.

SoCo Corona Virus Support has its own Facebook group page. Call 07468 004541 or email socohelpers@gmail.com

Stoke Row Village has its own Facebook group page. Email Mark Taylor at stokerowchapel@gmail.com

Combat Corona Volunteers Woodcote has its own Facebook group page. Email Rachael Winterbotom at rachwinterbottom

@gmail.com

Combat Corona Volunteers Goring has its own Facebook group page. Call Debs Newell-Akers on (01491) 525639.

Wargrave Coronavirus Help has its own Facebook group page. Call Michele Bryan on 07966 585529.

Health

Townlands Memorial Hospital minor injuries unit. Call 01865 903703, visit www.nhs.org.uk

Doctors’ surgeries are conducting all appointments by telephone. If a condition is deemed serious enough, a face-to-face appointment will be offered.

The Bell Surgery, off York Road, call (01491) 843250. In April it launched eConsult, an interactive online form, to ask a GP or nurse a question or to ask for help with a prescription or administration. Visit www.thebellsurgery.webgp.com

The Hart Surgery, off York Road, call (01491) 843200.

The Chiltern Surgery, Hill Road, Watlington, call (01491) 612444.

The Wargrave Surgery, Victoria Road, Wargrave, call 0118 940 3939.

Emmer Green Surgery, St Barnabas Road, Emmer Green, call 0118 948 6900 or 0118 948 1684.

Wallingford Medical Practice, Reading Road, Wallingford, call (01491) 835577.

Goring Surgery, Red Cross Road, Goring, call (01491) 872372.

Woodcote Surgery, Wayside Green, Woodcote, call (01491) 680686.

Mill Stream Surgery, Benson, call (01491) 838286.

Nettlebed Surgery, Wanbourne Lane, call (01491) 641204.

Sonning Common Health Centre, Wood Lane, Sonning Common, call 0118 972 2188.

Oxfordshire diabetes patient hotline. Call 01865 857357 or email dsnop.ocdem@nhs.net

NHS test and trace

The Government is asking people who have had a positive test for covid-19 or may have had contact with people who have tested positive, to help slow the virus spread. For more information, visit

https://contact-tracing.phe.gov.uk/

Chemists

Boots the chemist in Bell Street, Henley, is open from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5.30pm on Saturday and from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday.

The pharmacy at Tesco in Reading Road, Henley, is open from 9am to 7pm Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 6pm on Friday, from 8am to 7pm on Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

The Henley Pharmacy in Bell Street, Henley, is open from 8.45am to 5.30pm from Monday to Saturday and closed on Sunday. Some lunchtime closures are possible due to demand.

The Day Lewis pharmacy in Wood Lane, Sonning Common, is open from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm Monday to Friday, from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm on Saturday. Closed Sunday.

The Lloyds pharmacy in High Street, Goring, is open from 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm on Saturday. Closed Sunday.

The Lloyds pharmacy in High Street, Benson, is open from 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday, from 9am to 1pm on Saturday. Closed Sunday.

The Lloyds pharmacy in Victoria Road, Wargrave, is open from 8.45am to 6.30pm from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 1pm on Saturday. Closed Sunday.

The pharmacy in Couching Street, Watlington, is open from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm Monday to Friday, from 9am to 1pm on Saturday. Closed Sunday.

Lloyds pharmacy in Peppard Road, Emmer Green, is open from 8.30am to 1pm then 2pm to 6.30pm Monday to Friday, from 8.30am to 1pm and 2pm to 5.30pm on Saturday. Closed Sunday.

Boots the chemist in Church Street, Caversham, is open from 10am to noon and 1pm to 5pm Monday to Sunday.

Rowlands pharmacy in Hemdean Road, Caversham, is open from 10am to 1.30pm and 2.30pm to 6.30pm Monday to Friday, from 10am to 11.45am on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Markand pharmacy in Henley Road, Caversham, is open from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Other useful contacts

Henley Town Council — Louise Hastings (general enquiries), 07730 095053; Helen Barnett (town and community issues), 07702 884321 and James Churchill-Coleman (town hall), 07889 861977.

Oxfordshire County Council telephone line for vulnerable people. Call 01865 897820 or email shield@oxfordshire.gov.uk from 8.30am to 8pm weekdays and 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Henley Basket — buy goods direct from town retailers for collection or delivery. Visit www.henleybasket.co.uk