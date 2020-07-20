SINCE lockdown began, more than 70 volunteers from South Oxfordshire and Vale Citizens Advice have worked from home to keep our service going.

They operate Adviceline, support clients with debt, benefits claims and appeals, provide IT and administrative support, conduct research and contribute to campaigns to influence policymakers at a national level. As a result we have been able to help 2,346 local people since the beginning of April.

At the end of May there were 17,500 claimants of unemployment benefits in Oxfordshire.

This represents a substantial increase since covid-19 struck. Between March and May, the number of claimants increased by 10,845, or 163 per cent.

The rate of increase during this period was highest in South Oxfordshire district.

We need more volunterers perhaps looking for a new challenge.

We an independent charity which offers a welcoming and supportive environment, an opportunity to gain new skills, to meet new people and to make a real and valued contribution to your local community.

Many people who come to us face difficult and sometimes overwhelming problems.

We need more volunteer advisers to make sure we can help everyone who needs our support. We normally ask for a commitment of two half days per week but can be flexible.

If you would like to discuss volunteering opportunities, please email recruitment@

osavcab.org.uk

The Equality Advisory Support Service helpline provides advice and information on discrimination in employment, housing, education, transport and cases where you may have been discriminated against when using or buying goods and services.

It can also provide advice and information on human rights issues.

The helpline number is 0808 800 0082.

We are still here to help. Our adviceline is open from Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm. The numebr is 0300 330 9042.

You can also email us at henley@osavcab.org.uk

For more information, visit https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/local/oxfordshire-south-vale