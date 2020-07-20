OUR last talk just before lockdown in March seems a lifetime ago as we suspended our monthly talks at Woodcote village hall due to covid-19.

However, I am delighted to advise that British Modern Military History Society is now back up and running, but with one major change.

For the rest of 2020, we will be holding virtual talks by Zoom twice a month.

Our meetings will not now take place in Woodcote until our planned restart in January 2021, when we will follow government guidelines on safety and social distancing.

Details of our Zoom talks can be found on our website, www.bmmhs.org

We have a full programme, covering topics from a First World War flying ace, the brave women in Specuial Operatios Executive in the Second World War and the Italian campaign, the Spanish Civil War and the Imjin River battle in the Korean War.

All these talks are given by historians, writers and experts in their subject.

To register for these Zoom talks, email us at zoom@bmmhs.org and the log-in details will be emailed to you on the morning of each talk.

A donation of £5 is requested for each talk to help keep the society going and cover things such as speaker costs and licence fees.

Keep safe, and we look forward to seeing you at our Zoom talks and our monthly meetings when we return in January.

Andy Cockeram

chairman