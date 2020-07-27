Oxfordshire Army Cadets

CADET Sergeant Tom Fielder, 16 from Henley Detachment, Oxfordshire Army Cadet Force has set himself the task to raise £500 for the Royal British Legion.

Tom plans to walk a marathon (26 miles) around local cemeteries, where he will pay his respects.

He will be leaving the cadet force in October to start his basic training with the Army in Harrogate. Before he leaves, he wants to do one last big mission.

Tom is currently finalising his route and where the servicemen’s graves are located. He will pay his respects at each grave by planting a poppy remembrance cross.

He will carry out the walk on August 4 and is raising money for the legion because the cadets have been unable to organise their usual street collection.

The legion itself provides support for members of the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force as well as veterans and their families. Whether it be for care and independent living, physical and mental wellbeing, financial and employment support, or even just guidance, the legion can help with all.

To sponsor Sgt Fielder, visit www.justgiving.com/fund

raising/oxfordshire-acf-remembrance-marathon

The Army Cadet Force is a national youth organisation sponsored and supported by the Ministry of Defence. It is designed to deliver challenging and varied training based on military themes and concepts for those aged for 12 to 18.

For more information, email Mel Haynes at 3360

hayne@armymail.mod.uk