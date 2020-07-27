THE July lecture of the Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society was again attended online by almost 90 members and visitors.

The event, held over Zoom, discussed Theban tombs and their reuse in the first millenium BCE. Marta Kaczanowicz, speaking from Warsaw challenged the common understanding of that late period (10th century BCE to the Roman occupation) that Egyptians stole earlier tombs, discarding the mummies and contents of their owners, and redecorating to reuse for their own benefit.

She demonstrated that most tombs so reused were already robbed, as Egyptians at all periods were practised tomb robbers —- usually very soon after the original interment.

In general, the original decoration and layout were respected and sometimes the earlier mummies were respectfully rewrapped and the damaged tomb structure repaired and elaborated.

Later elite burials were also found within temple precincts in simple shaft graves and even in domestic courtyards.

