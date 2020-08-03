Henley and Goring Ramblers

A SHORT cross-country run for children will take ... [more]
Monday, 03 August 2020
GROUP walks have re-started, albeit with restricted numbers and good spacing, in line with current government policy to restrict the spread of coronavirus.
They are still free to join but because only six walkers are allowed, participants have to pre-book with the leader.
Forthcoming walks are as follows: August 5, 10am, Whitchurch Hill to Goring (seven miles); August 6, 9.30am, Hambleden Valley via Southend, Turville and Little Frieth (14 miles); August 9, 10am, Ewelme country and woodland walk (12 miles).
For more information, visit the group page at
ramblers.org.uk
03 August 2020
More News:
Village could introduce temporary one-way system
A TEMPORARY one-way system could be introduced in ... [more]
Scout leader raises £7,000 with sale of memorabilia
A SCOUT leader raised more than £7,000 for the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say