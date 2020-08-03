Monday, 03 August 2020

Henley and Goring Ramblers

GROUP walks have re-started, albeit with restricted numbers and good spacing, in line with current government policy to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

They are still free to join but because only six walkers are allowed, participants have to pre-book with the leader.

Forthcoming walks are as follows: August 5, 10am, Whitchurch Hill to Goring (seven miles); August 6, 9.30am, Hambleden Valley via Southend, Turville and Little Frieth (14 miles); August 9, 10am, Ewelme country and woodland walk (12 miles).

For more information, visit the group page at
ramblers.org.uk

