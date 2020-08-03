OXFORDSHIRE Freemasons have been supporting Oxford Health’s frontline workers and will provide a piece of equipment that will enhance patient care.

The organisation, which has 1,800 members across 55 lodges in the county, stepped in in April with a £5,000 donation to the Oxford Health Cares appeal to provide care boxes packed with snacks, personal care items and treats to boost staff morale.

The Freemasons then donated a £4,500 bladder scanner, a non-invasive portable tool used for diagnosing, managing and treating urinary outflow dysfunction, which can pinpoint a wide range of health issues. It will be used at City Community Hospital in Oxford, providing rehabilitation and palliative care to older people.

Andrew Keech, charity steward for Oxfordshire Freemasons, said: “We wanted to provide a lasting piece of equipment that would benefit many patients. It felt like a good thing to do.

“We hope this equipment will enhance the service and support patients’ physical and mental wellbeing.”

If you would be interested in joining Oxfordshire

Freemasons, email Andrew Keech at charity@

oxfordshirefreemasons.org