Sailing back

Monday, 17 August 2020
GORING Thames Sailing Club is open again.
The club, off Wallingford Road, has reinstated its Wednesday evening and Sunday afternoon racing as well as its Saturday sailing sessions.
If you are intersted in becoming a member, email gtsc.enquiries@goringthamessc.org.uk
ssc.org.uk
Meanwhile Goring Gap Boat Club, which is based on the other side of the river from Gatehampton, is open only for private singles, doubles or canoes, club singles or club boats with all rowers from the same household.
For more information, visit goringgapbc.org.uk
