Camp places

Monday, 17 August 2020

PLACES are still available on summer camps taking place at Sonning Common Primary School over the next fortnight.

They are run by the Active Leaders youth skills programme and are open to children aged five to five and 13. To register, visit
www.activeleaders.co.uk

