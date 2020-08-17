THE British Modern Military History Society’s next Zoom talk wiill take place on Tuesday, September 1 at 2pm.

The subject of the talk will be “Hardit Singh Mailk — the Flying Sikh” and the speaker will be Stephen Barker.

Malik arrived in the UK alone in 1908 as a 14-year- old. He went to Balliol College, Oxford, and joined the Royal Flying Corps during the First World War.

He lived an extraordinary life, often in the face of great adversity, yet always with charm and good humour.

He played cricket for Sussex and was an Oxford blue in golf, playing with the Prince of Wales. He rose to become the Indian ambassador to France after a long and distinguished career in the Indian civil service, yet always maintained strong bonds with Great Britain.

Yet it is as a fighter pilot during 1917-19 that he is best known, coming up against both the Red Baron and the British military establishment.

This illustrated presentation lasts for 50 minutes and includes several film clips.

Stephen Barker is an independent heritage advisor who works with museums, universities and other heritage organisations to design exhibitions and make funding applications.

He worked at Banbury Museum and the Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum and has delivered projects for the University of Oxford, Oxford Brookes University and the Battlefields Trust.

Stephen delivers presentations and tours related to the First World War and British Civil Wars. He is a trustee of the Bucks Military Museum Trust, the Old Gaol, Buckingham, and is an Arts Council museum mentor. He is the author of Lancashire’s Forgotten Heroes, the 8th East Lancs in the Great War.

Formed in early 2019, the society organises monthly talks for anyone interested in military history over the last 200 years, from Nelson’s time to the present day.

We offer top quality talks given by writers, academics, former military personnel and experts in their field with a wide variety of topics, including El Alamein, the Battle of Britain, the Cold War, the Falklands War and much more.

We are based in Woodcote village hall, where we can accommodate up to 100 people at each talk in pleasant surroundings, offering a warm and welcoming evening out.

Covid-19 has put the meetings in the hall on hold for the rest of this year but we are looking to resume in January and we have a full programme of monthly meetings scheduled for 2021 and into 2022.

In the absence of live talks in the village hall, we are running a full series of talks via Zoom until December 2020. These will take place twice monthly.

For more information, email info@bmmhs.org or visit https://www.bmmhs.org visit our Facebook page.

Jerry Cockeram