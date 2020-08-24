Cafe Scientifique Henley

CAFÉ Scientifique Henley presents “Managing our land use through climate change” on Wednesday, September 16 (via Zoom).

The speaker is Colin Campbell, chief executive of the James Hutton Institute and member of the Scottish Government’s Forum on Natural Capital.

The James Hutton Institute was formed in 2011 and is one of the largest research bodies with more than 550 researchers based in Dundee.

Our speaker has a great interest in sustainable agriculture covering a wide range of interests, from soil to vertical farming.

He is a scientist who brings lots of experience to promoting innovative ways to manage our land with a focus on biodiversity and sustainability.

You can log in from 7pm for the talk at 7.30pm, followed by a break at 8.15pm and questions and answers from 8.30pm.

During the talk please mute your device and turn off video so no background interference spoils the session.

To ask a question, please use the “chat” icon. We usually answer all questions in the order they are presented. From 7pm to 7.30pm we can leave mics and videos on if you wish to talk to the crowd or someone specifically. At the end of the talk we will unmute all so we can applaud if you wish.

If you wish to run a dummy test logging in before September 16, send us an email.

The online process is we announce the meeting, you respond with a registration and we send login details a few days before the talk.

For more information, email cafescihenley@gmail.com