Monday, 31 August 2020

Walks at distance

THE Henley and Goring Ramblers operate socially distanced group walks.

They are free to join but as only six walkers are allowed, participants have to pre-book.

Forthcoming walks are as follows: on Sunday, 10am (12 miles), starting at Nuffield Church car park, circular walk looping past Nuffield Place, Ewelme Park and Swyncombe Down.

September 3, 9.30am (13.5 miles), meet at Hambleden car park, hilly walk via Roundhouse Farm, Stonor, Southend, Turville and Fingest. Bring picnic lunch.

September 4, 5.30pm (four miles), meet at Goring car park, leisurely walk of the area.

For more information, including how to book a place, visit the group page at ramblers.org.uk

