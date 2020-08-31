Quick learner

New £35,000 vehicle for emergency responders
RESIDENTS and businesses in Goring helped to ... [more]
Monday, 31 August 2020
WHITCHURCH Primary School now has a high-speed broadband connection.
BT Openreach has finished installing a fibre-optic line along Eastfield Lane from High Street and filled in and replanted the trench it had dug.
The connection will be operational by the time the school restarts next month and the work should make it easier for neighbours to apply for an upgrade.
31 August 2020
Art exhibition raises £400 for village hall and school
AN art exhibition raised £405 for good causes. ... [more]
