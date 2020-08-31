Monday, 31 August 2020

Quick learner

WHITCHURCH Primary School now has a high-speed broadband connection.

BT Openreach has finished installing a fibre-optic line along Eastfield Lane from High Street and filled in and replanted the trench it had dug.

The connection will be operational by the time the school restarts next month and the work should make it easier for neighbours to apply for an upgrade.

