Monday, 07 September 2020

Walkers welcome

THE Henley and Goring Ramblers operate socially distanced group walks.

There is no longer a restriction on the number of walkers but participants must still pre-book. The walks are free to join.

Forthcoming walks are as follows: on Saturday, September 12, 2pm (4.5 miles), starting at Henley town hall, up over Badgemore Golf Course and back along Happy Valley.

September 16, 10am (5.5 miles), starting at the Hambleden public car park, undulating walk with a mix of open country and woodland.

September 17, 9.30am (16 miles), meeting in the layby near the Rainbow pub in Middle Assendon. Hilly walk, taking in Hambleden, Pheasants Hill, Skirmett, Southend, Stonor and Maidensgrove.

For more information, including how to book a place, visit the group page at ramblers.org.uk

