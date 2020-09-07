Reports on the latest meetings and activities of clubs and community groups

HENLEY’S Rotary clubs held their annual putting competition at Badgemore Park Golf Club.

Following the necessary risk assessment and social distancing measures, the contest between Henley Bridge Rotary Club and Henley Rotary Club took place on August 26.

There were three parts to the competition: target putting, up and downhill and crazy golf with bunkers, trees and water.

The event was organised by Badgemore Park’s Martin Woodbridge, head professional and a qualified PGA coach, and Jamie Palmer, assistant professional and junior organiser. They were on hand to coach the teams during the event.

The competition was very close with Henley Rotary Club winning by a narrow margin. Peter Wilkinson was the best player on the Henley Bridge team with a score of 24 and Linda Stern was the best player from Henley Rotary Club with a score of 31,

The Rotary clubs are now working towards their next sporting event, the Icehouse Hill Challenge.

The endurance event, which has a distance of 5.4km, can be run anytime between September 1 and October 11.

Icehouse Lane is the biggest challenge to those who usually take part in the Henley half marathon, which has had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information and to enter, put “Icehouse Hill Challenge” into your search engine.

The names of those with the best times will be published in the Henley Standard.