Walks at distance

THE Henley and Goring Ramblers operate socially distanced group walks.

There is no longer a restriction on the number of walkers but participants must still pre-book. The walks are free to join.

Forthcoming walks are as follows: tomorrow (Saturday) 9.30am (16 miles), meeting at Maidensgrove Common, hilly walk via Northend in the Chilterns. Bring picnic.

September 20, 10am (12 miles), meet at Kings Hotel car park, Stokenchurch, cicular walk along the Ridgeway by the quarry in Chinnor. Bring picnic.

September 23, 10.30am (7.25 miles), meet at Playhatch roundabout, walk to Henley via Crowsley Park.

For more information, including how to book a place, visit the group page at ramblers.org.uk