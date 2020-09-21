Walks at distance

Villagers back £60,000 road safety measures
MORE than half of Goring residents support ... [more]
Monday, 21 September 2020
THE Henley and Goring Ramblers operate socially distanced group walks.
There is no longer a restriction on the number of walkers but participants must still pre-book. The walks are free to join.
Forthcoming walks are as follows: tomorrow (Saturday) 9.30am (16 miles), meeting at Maidensgrove Common, hilly walk via Northend in the Chilterns. Bring picnic.
September 20, 10am (12 miles), meet at Kings Hotel car park, Stokenchurch, cicular walk along the Ridgeway by the quarry in Chinnor. Bring picnic.
September 23, 10.30am (7.25 miles), meet at Playhatch roundabout, walk to Henley via Crowsley Park.
For more information, including how to book a place, visit the group page at ramblers.org.uk
21 September 2020
More News:
Pub chef cooked for the Queen... sort of
THE new chef at the John Barleycorn pub in Goring ... [more]
POLL: Have your say