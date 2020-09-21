WITH our meetings in Woodcote village hall suspended due to covid-19, the British Modern Military History Society has organised a full schedule of virtual talks via Zoom until Christmas with two talks a month on a wide range of military topics and history.

The talk on Tuesday, October 6 at 2pm is called “The women of SOE, a cool and lonely courage” and will be given by professional historian Kate Vigurs.

This is the story of 39 women who were chosen to work in a secretive, clandestine and mainly male domain, Special Operations Executive, French section.

Ranging from housewives to grandmothers, shop assistants to countesses, they were taught silent killing, instinctive shooting and sabotage as well as survival tactics for life in Nazi occupied France.

They worked behind enemy lines as couriers and wireless operators, operating undercover and beyond the protection of the Geneva Convention.

Life expectancy was short, sometimes a mere six weeks, but these women worked and fought hard — often living in solitude with no friends or company, travelling hundreds of kilometers carrying vital yet incriminating information, receiving arms or vital supplies and risking everything to make contact with SOE HQ over the radio.

Dr Vigurs is an associate research fellow at the University of Leeds and a tour guide for Anglia tours, covering the Western Front battlefields, Berlin and Krakow/Auschwitz.

She regularly appears on TV and radio and recently filmed a documentary for the Yesterday channel which will air later this year.

The society hopes that talks at Woodcote village hall can resume in January and there is a full programme of monthly meetings scheduled for 2021.

For more information, visit its Facebook page, email info@bmmhs.org or visit https://www.bmmhs.org

Andy Cockeram

chairman