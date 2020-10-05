Cafe Scientifique Henley

ON Wednesday, October 14, Café Scientifique Henley presents an online talk called “The Elizabeth Line — how was it built under London and how will we look after it?”

The central section of the £19billion Crossrail project is planned to open for passenger service in 2022. The business case envisaged benefits of £42 billion, with some 10 per cent of journeys made on the London Underground involving the Elizabeth Line.

Journey times across London will be substantially reduced. To achieve this has required the creation of 42km of 7m diameter tunnels deep below the capital.

This talk will describe the challenges encountered in the engineering of the tunnels and stations and the very different approach to the monitoring and maintenance of the new railway infrastructure compared with the existing Underground.

The speaker is John Crosfield BSc, a chartered civil engineer, who was the project’s head of technical assurance from 2012 to 2019 and then lead assurance engineer in the Crossrail handover delivery team.

You can log in using Zoom from 7pm for the talk at 7.30pm, followed by a break at 8.15pm and questions and answers at 8.30pm.

During the talk please mute your device and turn off your video so no background interference spoils the session.

To ask a question please use the chat icon. We usually answer all questions in the order they are presented. From 7pm to 7.30pm, you can leave mics and videos on if you wish to talk to the audience or someone specifically. At the end everyone will be unmuted so we can applaud.

To register, email

cafescihenley@gmail.com

If you wish to run a test logging in before October 14, then let us know when you register.