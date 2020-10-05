THE Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society’s forthcoming Zoom lecture(s) are as follows:

Saturday, October 10 at 2pm (AGM at 1pm) —

“The Princesses’ burial: new research in the Valley of the Kings KV63” by Professor Susanne Bickel.

Prof Bickel is an Egyptologist at the University of Basel and director of the Swiss Mission in the Valley of the Kings.

Saturday, October 24 at 4pm — “Drinking wine, baking bread and making the best of it: humour and the afterlife in Egyptian tomb scenes” by Dr Stephen Harvey.

While ancient Egyptian tomb chapels are often presented as unrelentingly serious in their content, with every element potentially considered for its religious meaning or its role in the function of tomb as a miniature world or microcosm, even a casual visitor to a tomb cannot help but be delighted by the variety of scenes which often feature unmistakably humorous or light-hearted content.

Without a doubt, the humorous content, even in the midst of otherwise serious scenes, helped to draw the viewer more deeply into contemplation.

Banquets that at first look like rows of serious men and women turn out to be full of drunken chatter.

Markets where sober exchanges of goods are taking place can be disrupted by the apprehension of a thief and the misbehaviour of baboons.

A literate ancient visitor to a tomb would have had an extra treat available in the form of captions, conversations, quarrels, songs and arguments recorded as dialogue in the hieroglyphic inscriptions often written above such scenes.

By registering to attend events through the society website, www.tvaes.org.uk (visitors £4), you agree to abide by a code of conduct: Please keep microphone and camera turned off during the lecture with no extraneous “chat” and please keep any questions during questions and answers courteous, concise and on topic.

Francesa Jones