New team on parents’ association

THE Chiltern Edge School Association has a new team.

The new chairman is Suzanne Lovegrove with Debbie Venables as secretary and Eleanor Flood as treasurer.

Other members include Suzanne Hopes, Rebecca Collins, Andy Hartley and Emma Bliss.

The association is a parent-run group for Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane that organises fundraising events and helps other parents with general questions.

Mrs Lovegrove, 50, lives in Osterley Drive, Caversham, and has her own hair and beauty salon in Caversham Park Village.

Her son Joshua, 12, is in year 8 at the school and her daughter Eleanor, nine, attends Caversham Park Primary School.

Mrs Lovegrove said: “I’ve got more than 17 years experience of fundraising for school and can’t wait to get started with CESA. I’ve got a fantastic team to help me.”

“We have already given money for outside tables, bins, and football goals.

“We are only planning events every three months due to the current situation. We are always looking for donations and helpers.”

The team also raised enough money to pay for last term’s prom, which was cancelled but will be held when it safe to do so.

This means the students who have since left the school can come back and finally have their end-of-year celebration.

For more information or to volunteer your help, visit www.maidenerleghchiltern

edge.co.uk