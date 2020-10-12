Citizens Advice

ONE of the most serious effects of the coronavirus pandemic is that thousands of people are losing their jobs.

If you are one of these people and are made redundant or offered voluntary redundancy, it is important that you understand your rights.

The first thing to do if you are at risk of redundancy is look at your contract of employment, which will spell out your basic rights. Make sure that your company abides by these conditions.

Also consider other sources of help, such as your union if you belong to one.

Bear in mind that if you have been in the job for less than two years you do not have as much job protection, but otherwise your employer has to follow certain procedures, such as find you another job within the company, if possible.

You can’t be made redundant in an unfair way or for discriminatory reasons. The reason must be a genuine one, i.e. the job you do or the skills you have are no longer needed, or the employer can’t afford you, or the business is failing. With technology advancing, sometimes fewer people are needed to do a given job.

You might be entitled to receive redundancy pay, which increases with length of service and has two elements:

• Statutory pay (only for those with more than two years’ service) is the minimum that the law says you are entitled to and is based on your age, weekly pay and number of years you have been in the job.

•Contractual redundancy pay is the additional amount to which your contract may entitle you.

If you have been furloughed, the law says that your redundancy pay must be worked out according to your usual wages, not the 80 per cent furlough figure.

Bear in mind that if your employer offers you a suitable alternative job and you refuse to take it without good reasons, it can refuse to give you redundancy pay. You can check that your redundancy pay is fair by using the calculator at www.gov.uk/calculate-your-redundancy-pay.

You are also entitled to a paid notice period, or pay in lieu of notice, and your employer should give you paid time off for attending job interviews.

For more information, call 0300 330 9042 or visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk/

work/leaving-a-job

Darius Halpern