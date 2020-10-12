THE 2020 annual meeting of the Henley Society was held, via Zoom, on Wednesday, September 17.

The meeting was chaired by Baroness Buscombe of Goring, a vice-president of the society.

The executive committee comprising Valerie Alasia, Julian Brookes, Dr Jenny Copeland, Geoff Luckett, Catherine Notaras, Nora Scanlon and David Whitehead were all re-elected en bloc.

Secretary Karen Grieve and treasurer Sandra Moon also continue in office.

Having recently lost our chairman Frank Browne, the chairman’s report was delivered by vice-chairman Geoff Luckett, who reported on an active year despite the debilitating effect of covid-19.

Lobbying by the society during the year had brought about progress with street

A-boards, car park lavatory cleaning, street cleaning and the successful completion of our Project 2019, which involved the reinstatement of 19 Victorian terrace house name signs.

The society is also backing the campaign to rid Henley of heavy goods vehicles which use the town as a “rat run” and also supports Henley Town Council in its efforts to achieve the reinstatement of the slipway at the bottom of Friday Street, a long-established public amenity, which has, for the time being, been concreted over.

Sandra Moon presented a very favourable set of accounts and David Whitehead, chairman of the society’s planning committee, gave an update on matters of interest to the society.

During the year the society had spoken out against the proposed change of use at the Red Lion Hotel that was later dropped and the proposed eight-apartment development on land adjacent to Parkside/Pack and Prime Lane, among other things.

The planning committee had reviewed and commented on every planning application that came before Henley Town Council and the society’s comments were passed to the town council and South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

Julian Brookes, who has prepared papers relevant to the Government’s plans to reform the country’s planning system, gave a breakdown of the implications of these changes, especially as they relate to Henley.

Julian’s papers had been presented at a recent meeting of the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan committee meeting, where they had been well received.

Geoff reported that, sadly, it had not been possible to arrange talks, visits or dinners during the year but plans for such were well in hand once the green light was given to go ahead by the Government.

The society looks forward to celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2022 and plans to hold special events to mark the occasion and hopefully a marquee project to benefit the town similar to Project 2019.

The society’s website has been brought up to date and a new Facebook page established, @henleysociety.

On the day following the annual meeting, the executive committee met and elected Geoff Luckett as its new chairman to succeed the late Frank Browne and he takes over with immediate effect.

The society welcomes new members and a downloadable membership application form is available at www.thehenleysociety.org,

Geoff Luckett