Nature walks (with breaks for a picnic)

THE Henley and Goring Ramblers operate socially distanced group walks.

There are no restrictions on the number of walkers but participants must still pre-book. The walks are free to join.

Forthcoming walks are as follows: tomorrow (Saturday) 10am (nine miles), meeting at at the Old Kiln in Nettlebed. Walk five miles north of Nettlebed, followed by picnic on the green in Nettlebed at 1pm. Afternoon walk of four miles south of Nettlebed leaves at 1.30pm.

Sunday, 10am (12 miles), circular walk, meeting at Maidensgrove Common. The route takes in Swyncombe, Ewelme Park and Park Corner. Bring a picnic lunch. October 21, 10am (11.5 miles), meeting at Southend Common. A hilly walk to Turville, Ibstone Common and Christmas Common, returning via Turville Heath to Southend. Bring picnic lunch.

October 21, 10am (four miles), meeting at Hambleden public car park. Dogs welcome if on a short lead. Optional pub stop at the end.

October 24, 2pm (five miles), meeting at Henley town hall. Walking route takes in the Oxfordshire Way to Lower Assendon and returns via Lambridge Woods.

For more information, including how to book a place, visit the group page at ramblers.org.uk