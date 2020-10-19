Citizens Advice

WE can all face problems that are too stressful or complicated to sort out alone.

Last year our 150 volunteers advised more than 11,000 people.

We helped three quarters resolve their debt, benefits, employment and housing problems. We now need more advisers to help us during and after the covid-19 crisis.

Our main offices are in Henley, Abingdon, Didcot and Thame. Since March, 90 volunteers and staff have been advising the public from home on our Adviceline service.

We recently partially re-opened our offices, in part to train new advisers.

What will you get out of it? You will join a friendly team, meet new people, develop your skills and make a real difference other people’s lives.

You’ll need to have good listening and interpersonal skills, a willingness to learn and be confident with computers. Full training will be provided.

If you have eight hours a week to spare for the next two years or more and are looking for a satisfying and stimulating volunteer role in your community, please visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk/local/oxfordshire-south-vale/volunteer

Darius Halpern