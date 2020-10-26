THE Greener Henley Wildlife Group continues to manage the wildlife areas on Mill Meadows.

We have work parties from 9.30am to 12.30am on the first Wednesday of the month at which a team of volunteers does whatever is required at the time.

At the October session we raked up the vegetation cut by Lex Vokes, the town council’s conservation park warden, and our conservation advisor, Rod d’Ayala.

A lot of lovely wetland wildflowers grow in our wildlife areas but the vegetation needs to be cut back at this time of year to prevent the more dominant species crowding out the more delicate ones. September marked the 25th anniversary of the town council giving the group a licence to manage these areas for wildlife.

I assure you all the volunteers were socially distanced and followed the coronavirus saftey rules.

If you are interested in helping, please call Sally Rankin on (01491) 578633 or 07941 207687 or email s.rankin@btinternet.com

Sally Rankin