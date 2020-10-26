Monday, 26 October 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Henley Archaeological and Historical Group

Henley Archaeological and Historical Group

THE Henley Archaeological and Historical Group has resumed its series of lectures via Zoom.

On October 6, members enjoyed the first talk of the new season given by Jill Eyers on “The Chilterns at work”.

Jill, a geologist, emphasised the importance of the geology of the area on the industries which developed here.

The hills are formed of chalk, on which a layer of flint containing clay developed over millions of years.

In pre-history, the high-quality flint was valuable as a raw material for tool making.

More recently, the chalk provided a valuable building material (for making mortar) and the clay was exploited for brick-making. The low natural fertility of the soil meant that, historically, the land was better suited to animal grazing and woodland than to arable farming.

The woodland was an important source of fuel for metal-working, brickmaking and charcoal production.

And, of course, the trees provided the raw material for the region’s famous furniture-making.

The group’s next talk will be given by Professor Michael Fulford, of Reading University, about recent findings from the excavations at Calleva, Roman Silchester.

This will take place on November 3. Members will receive a Zoom link by email in advance of the date.

For more information about the group and how to become a member, visit www.henley-on-thames
archaeologicaland
historicalgroup.org.uk

Tony Lynch

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33