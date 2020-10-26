THE Henley Archaeological and Historical Group has resumed its series of lectures via Zoom.

On October 6, members enjoyed the first talk of the new season given by Jill Eyers on “The Chilterns at work”.

Jill, a geologist, emphasised the importance of the geology of the area on the industries which developed here.

The hills are formed of chalk, on which a layer of flint containing clay developed over millions of years.

In pre-history, the high-quality flint was valuable as a raw material for tool making.

More recently, the chalk provided a valuable building material (for making mortar) and the clay was exploited for brick-making. The low natural fertility of the soil meant that, historically, the land was better suited to animal grazing and woodland than to arable farming.

The woodland was an important source of fuel for metal-working, brickmaking and charcoal production.

And, of course, the trees provided the raw material for the region’s famous furniture-making.

The group’s next talk will be given by Professor Michael Fulford, of Reading University, about recent findings from the excavations at Calleva, Roman Silchester.

This will take place on November 3. Members will receive a Zoom link by email in advance of the date.

For more information about the group and how to become a member, visit www.henley-on-thames

archaeologicaland

historicalgroup.org.uk

Tony Lynch