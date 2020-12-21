“NOT an empty place” was the subject of the talk given by Dr José Ramón Pérez-Accino Picatoste, from the Madrid-Egyptian expedition just finishing in Egypt, via Zoom from Luxor to 100 members from the Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society on November 28.

His team have been investigating the Royal Wadi, which was conspicuous for having the Royal Cache Tomb TT320, where in 1881 the mummies of 40 members of the royal families of the Pharaohs were found.

Graffiti was known in the Wadi but the expedition has linked this to a South Cliff cultic-area with a roughly carved face, a niche and libation stones and to a North Cliff dedicatory area near the Royal Cache Tomb itself.

The expedition’s work shows that this tomb must have been known to contemporaries from the number of inscriptions, the deliberate cutting of a courtyard access before the tomb and the graffiti, so not a hidden tomb at all for these royal mummies (already stripped of their valuables before reburial here down the steep shaft).

The North Cliff was itself used as a platform from which to view the religious festival processions of the God Amun on his way to the royal mortuary temples such as Deir el-Bahari.

Francesca Jones