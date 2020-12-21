IF you have an idea for a project to improve access to green spaces or increase the wildlife in a wild place in Oxfordshire, then funding may be available from the Trust for Oxfordshire’s Environment. Our countryside and wildlife are more important than ever. This year many of us have reconnected with nature, delighted in our local countryside and enjoyed the display of changing colours through the seasons.

The green places close to our homes, big or small, undoubtedly contributed to our physical and mental wellbeing.

The trust is the county’s key independent environmental funder, providing grants for a wide range of projects.

It raises funds and allocates grants to support a better future for our local environment.

Since 2011 more than

£3 million has been raised and grants made to more than 350 projects across Oxfordshire and Berkshire, making a significant positive difference to communities and nature.

If you have a project that you think we could fund, pleasre visit www.trustfor

oxfordshire.org.uk or call 01865 407003 to talk through your project idea.

Funding applications, which need to be from not-for-profit organisations, are considered four times a year and most grants are up to a maximum of £7,000.

The next application deadlines are January 25 and April 26.