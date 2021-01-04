THE British Modern Military History Society was formed in early 2019.

We organise monthly talks for anyone interested in military history over the last 200 years from Nelson’s time to the present day.

With top quality talks given by writers, academics, former military personnel and experts in their field with a wide variety of topics, we are based in Woodcote village hall.

Covid-19 has put the meetings in the hall on hold. We are looking to resume when guidelines permit and it is safe to do so.

In the meantime, twice monthly Zoom talks are scheduled for 2021.

The next talk will be on Tuesday at 2pm when Gareth Davies will speak about the Battle of Kursk.

Kursk is often described as the greatest tank battle ever and a battle in which the Germans lost vast numbers of tanks.

This talk will look at the development of the Panther and T34 tanks and then will describe the battles of July and August 1943 and in doing so will explode one or two myths.

Gareth has been a keen student of 20th century warfare for many years.

He served in the Royal Tank Regiment for more than 25 years and his military career included tours teaching at Sandhurst, the Land Warfare School and the Joint Services Command and Staff College as well as two tours in the Ministry of Defence.

Gareth now works as a warfare analyst. His first book, on tanks in 1917, will be published by Helion later this year.

For our full programme, visit https://www.bmmhs.org

Andy Cockeram

chairman