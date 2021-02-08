Citizen's Advice

WE are a charity providing the Citizens Advice service in South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse.

We advise 12,000 people each year and help four in every five to resolve their problems.

We are members of National Citizens Advice. Our funding comes from district, town and parish councils and local charities.

We are looking for an experienced treasurer with a relevant financial qualification or experience. Knowledge of charity finance is preferred but not essential.

Your main role will be to guide the board on the financial implications of budgets and plans and work with staff to prepare a budget, monitor our finances and present management accounts.

We are also looking for a new trustee to contribute to the work of the board as it navigates the uncertainties of a post-covid world. Each trustee oversees a particular aspect of the charity’s work.

There are seven trustee board meetings each year, held in the evening of the third Tuesday of every other month.

What’s in it for you? You will make a truly positive impact in your local area by ensuring that we are sustainable and address the needs of the community.

You will build relationships with trustees, staff and volunteers and build on your governance skills.

We welcome applications from all sections of the community so that we have a diverse board that reflects our clients and communities.

If you would like to discuss this opportunity, please email chair Jane Richardson at jane.richardson@osav

cab.org.uk or chief officer Jon Bright at jon.bright@osavcab.org.uk

Meanwhile, financial help is still available for people struggling to feed their families or heat their homes this winter as a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Oxfordshire County Council, in partnership with the district councils and Citizens Advice, is offering support to vulnerable residents through a winter support grant.

Oxfordshire was awarded £400,000 by the Government in December to fund the cost of food, electricity, heating and other essential items.

The financial help is available for households to claim by March 31.

The winter support grant is a lifeline to people who are struggling to cope with so many changes.

We are seeing people who have lost jobs, are juggling working from home with home-schooling and facing reduced incomes and greater expenses with having family at home.

And, of course, some have lost loved ones.

The grant is providing essential food and fuel support that can help families cope during these life changes imposed on them by the pandemic.

People who might be eligible can be referred by any local agency that is already working with them, or they can get in touch with Citizens Advice for more information.

Households with children can claim up to £350, while those without children can receive up to £175.

The support teams provide the funding through supermarket vouchers, cover costs for pre-payment meters or make sure that a heating or water bill is paid.

If a resident has received a food voucher from a previous scheme, they may also be eligible to have one from the winter support grant.

If you live in the South Oxfordshire District Council area, you can apply online at southoxon.gov.uk/winter-grant

The teams will then carry out the appropriate checks to see if you are eligible for financial help.

Ian Hudspeth, leader of Oxfordshire County Council, says: “The pandemic and the lockdown are continuing to affect so many people, not least financially, in an unprecedented way.

“That is why these grants are so vital. No one likes asking for help, but please, if you are struggling to pay for the essentials, then get in touch with your local authority and see if you are eligible for some financial help. We’re here to help you.”