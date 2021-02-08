Cafe Scientifique Henley

CAFÉ Scientifique Henley presents “Ocean circulation in a changing climate — how small changes make big differences”.

The oceans are vast, covering more than 70 per cent of the planet's surface.

Yet a small change of a fraction of a degree in temperature can reverse the way this gargantuan mass of water moves around our planet, affecting life on land as well as in the ocean itself.

Dr Simon Boxall is a senior lecturer in oceanography at the University of Southampton’s National Oceanography Centre and heads up the science on the Cape Farewell project (capefarewell.com).

Over the years, he has worked on secondment for projects for UNESCO, the European Union Research Centre, the World Bank, the British Council and the European Space Agency.

Simon has a responsibility for public understanding and has been involved in documentaries for Channel 4, Sky, the BBC, National Geographic and Discovery.

He regularly appears on radio/TV news and current affairs broadcasts, worldwide, relating to a broad range of ocean, coastal and climate issues.

The date is Wednesday, February 17. You can log in from 7.15pm for the talk at 7.30pm, followed by a break at 8.15pm and questions at 8.30pm.

