Monday, 08 February 2021

Career help

THE youth club in Sonning Common is looking for volunteers to take part in some virtual career sessions.

The sessions would be to teach young people about a variety of different job roles and inspire them to think about their futures.

The club is specifically looking for solicitors, beauticians, doctors, estate agents, mechanics, footballers, retail workers, marine biologists, childcare workers, designers, photographers and business owners 

If you can help, email 
sunny.clubsc@gmail.com 

