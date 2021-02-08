Career help

Power plant not as ‘green’ as claimed, says council
A PROPOSED gas-fired power plant on the outskirts ... [more]
Monday, 08 February 2021
THE youth club in Sonning Common is looking for volunteers to take part in some virtual career sessions.
The sessions would be to teach young people about a variety of different job roles and inspire them to think about their futures.
The club is specifically looking for solicitors, beauticians, doctors, estate agents, mechanics, footballers, retail workers, marine biologists, childcare workers, designers, photographers and business owners
If you can help, email
sunny.clubsc@gmail.com
08 February 2021
